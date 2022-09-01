Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. August 29, 2022.

Editorial: College Alcohol Sales: Making The Rules Clear

The arrival of alcohol sales during events at South Dakota’s public universities is a move that’s probably long overdue, and it’s now up to both the schools and the patrons to make this change work.

In June the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) approved an expanded alcohol sales policy, starting with the new school year. “The change allows the state’s public universities to permit alcohol sales in the general admission areas of performing arts and athletic events,” the Press & Dakotan reported earlier this month.

The issue has been on the regent radar for several years, with the SDBOR holding out until this year.

Alcohol sales at college venues are an expanding business, particularly on NCAA Division I campuses.

Last week, the University of South Dakota announced it had finalized its policy regarding alcohol sales at both the DakotaDome and the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Alcohol will only be sold in specific areas, according to a press release, and there will be areas that will be specifically designated as alcohol-free zones where no such beverages can be either purchased or consumed.

The process for purchasing alcohol will also be thorough. “Fans must show a valid ID to purchase alcohol and will receive a wristband after their first purchase,” the press release said. “Fans may be asked to show their ID again, even if they have a wristband, so they should plan to have their valid ID on them at all times.”

The press release added, “Alcohol will not be sold to anyone who is visibly intoxicated, and anyone exhibiting unruly, disruptive or illegal behavior can be ejected from the facility without a refund.”

Also, alcohol sales will only be available for USD events at those two facilities. There will be no alcohol sold for high school events, including Vermillion High School football games or the South Dakota high school football championships.

With that, USD is now entering a new age in which adults will be treated like adults, even if some of them are college kids.

More importantly, they will be expected to act like responsible adults.

The new rules for serving alcohol in what has been previously a family-oriented, alcohol-free environment must be strictly enforced, which is something that school officials appear to understand.

And it will be up to fans to adhere to those new rules or face the consequences, which is something the school will strive to make clear once sales commence early next month.

As we said, it’s probably an overdue move, but we understand any trepidation in the transition.

However, with alcohol sales increasingly becoming a fact of life at NCAA venues, it’s good to see South Dakota schools stay in step with the times, especially armed with clear rules and consequences.

