Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. April 18, 2022.

Editorial: AG’s Impeachment: A Winding Road Ahead

Last week’s impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in connection with a fatal 2020 highway accident produced a couple of new wrinkles in this protracted, twisted, tragic and frustrating story.

The vote came one week after a House select committee recommended that impeachment charges not be filed against Ravnsborg, arguing essentially that he wasn’t actually acting in his role of attorney general when the accident happened and when he was subsequently providing sometimes-conflicting information to investigators.

The vote also came hours after the attorney general sent out two letters on the eve of the House decision in which he urged the lawmakers to vote against impeachment.

“In a few hours, your vote will set a precedent for years to come,” the attorney general wrote. “No state has ever impeached an elected official for a traffic accident.”

He also criticized Gov. Kristi Noem, who injected herself into the scenario by calling for his resignation, by releasing video of Ravnsborg’s interrogation and by working to sway lawmakers to file impeachment charges against the AG.

It was all dramatic stuff, and the 36-31 House vote to impeach last week set the stage for a trial June 21-22 that will be one of the most watched legal proceedings this state has seen in many years.

At this juncture, the closeness of the House vote, which required only a simple majority, may bode well for Ravnsborg. The Senate needs a two-thirds majority of 24 votes to convict the attorney general. If the House vote is any indication, that higher threshold could be difficult to reach.

Also, it will be interesting to watch what happens between now and mid-June. As we’ve already seen (and as Ravnsborg alluded to in his letters), the governor has not been shy in voicing her preference on this matter, so it stands to reason that she — or others acting in her interest — will apply pressure to sway senators prior to the trial. (While that may not sound appropriate, this is, on one level, a political battle, and that aspect will almost certainly come into play.)

An intriguing sidebar is that Ravnsborg is seeking reelection, and the Republican State Convention, which will nominate the party’s attorney general candidate, will take place in Watertown two days after the trial is scheduled to end. Former AG Marty Jackley — who is, like Ravnsborg, a Republican — has already announced his desire to return to the job. Ravnsborg’s conviction would likely settle the outcome, but an acquittal would put the matter in a different light. If Ravnsborg is acquitted and then denied re-nomination, what message would that send? Of course, the same may be asked if he is acquitted and then re-nominated after all that’s happened the past 18 months.

Last week’s impeachment vote merely sets up the final act in this political drama. But we still have a long, winding road ahead until the end is reached.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

