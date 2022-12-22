Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. December 20, 2022.

Editorial: Cold Weather And Some Cold Realities

Today (Wednesday) marks the official arrival of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, although it sure seems that the snow, the bitter winds and Arctic misery are already here to greet the season.

It’s been a tough time in this region the past several days leading up to the winter solstice, with last week’s storm interrupting life around the area. To the west and north, the snow was heavier — in some cases, FAR heavier — making things much more difficult.

What’s coming at us now, according to forecasts, is a bulldozer of bitter cold air from Siberia, where they have been enduring the coldest winter since 1948, according to one Canadian media outlet. The cold air rushing toward us is expected to plunge deep to the south, potentially bringing single-digit wind chills to Florida, of all places. (Needless to say, that doesn’t bode well for us.) All this recalls the February 2021 polar vortex that practically froze the central U.S. and delivered death and damage deep into Texas.

Also, as of this writing, there’s a winter storm watch posted for a broad swath of the region, with a chance of snow, cold and wind. Since the air figures to be cold, the snow will be powdery dry and could be blown around quite easily.

All this is something area residents really need to take seriously the next several days.

The warning is worth mentioning because it might be a little too easy to do otherwise. Last week’s storm was a long, slow slog, and it put a crimp in a lot of plans. Now, with Christmas looming this weekend, some people might get the urge to push the envelope in terms of shopping and travel.

It also merits noting because the recent weather systems have been relatively atypical to what we have been seeing the past few years. We’ve grown accustomed to fast-moving weather systems with hazardous weather alerts lasting only for several hours, not days. But last week’s storm lumbered across the region from Monday into early Saturday, causing considerable disruption. The next storm watch covers two days, which again suggests slow movement, or at least lingering issues.

And that holiday urge to get out and get moving — to go from here to wherever your plans have you headed — may cause some people to hit the road too soon. If so, be very wary: Blowing snow and bitter cold can be a lethal combination.

Even if you’re not traveling, it’s important to take the cold seriously. It’s also important to monitor carbon monoxide levels in your home and to keep an eye on any portable heating devices you may use.

All these issues seem obvious, but we’ve seen too many times that the obvious can sneak up on you if you aren’t vigilant.

And the next few days will demand a great deal of vigilance. Stay warm and stay safe.

