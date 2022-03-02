Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Black Hills Pioneer Press. February 26, 2022.

Editorial: Helping protect your right to know

A bill limiting the government’s ability to discuss items in executive session has passed through the state House of Representatives.

HB 1087, sponsored by Rep. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, cleans up an unintended consequence of legislation he sponsored which was passed two years ago.

That bill gave local governments the opportunity to discuss, in executive or closed session, items regarding safety of the public.

It authorized discussion by the government away from the public, “Information pertaining to the protection of public or private property and any person on or within public or private property including:

(a) Any vulnerability assessment or response plan intended to prevent or mitigate criminal acts;

(b) Emergency management or response;

(c) Public safety information that would create a substantial likelihood of endangering public safety or property, if disclosed;

(d) Computer or communications network schema, passwords, or user identification names;

(e) Guard schedules;

(f) Lock combinations; and

(g) Any blueprint, building plan, or infrastructure record regarding any building or facility that would expose or create vulnerability through disclosure of the location, configuration, or security of critical systems of the building or facility.”

Those bullet points are all good, common sense exemptions that do not need to be disclosed to the public.

In December 2019, the Belle Fourche City Council used this new exemption to enter executive session to discuss the purchase of a new HVAC system for the rec center. The city also cited contractual matters as a reason to enter executive session.

After several weeks attempting to gain clarification as to why this needed to be discussed in private, with no calls returned, the Black Hills Pioneer file an open meetings complaint.

And then COVID-19 hit, stopping a timely hearing. The South Dakota Open Meetings Commission generally meets quarterly. By the time the commission held its hearing, more than a year had passed.

The Black Hills Pioneer argued that the law applied the entirety of the exemptions. It seemed as if the commission agreed; however, Dwight Gubbrud, the Belle Fourche city attorney who argued on the city’s behalf, said that the first sentence of the law absolutely permitted the city to use the exemption in this instance. Ultimately, the Open Meetings Commission agreed, although it told Belle Fourche that its reason to enter executive session for contractual matters was not an authorized reason.

Mark Watson, editor of the Black Hills Pioneer and chair of the First Amendment Committee for the South Dakota Newspaper Association relayed the outcome to Dave Bordewyk, executive director of the newspaper association, who in turn visited with Rep. Reed.

Reed was flabbergasted at the ruling stating the outcome was not the intent of the law.

So, he drafted a new bill, HB 1087, that was introduced this Legislative session.

On Jan. 27 Watson testified to the House Local Government, in support of the bill.

“We didn’t disagree that the city needed a new HVAC system, and they needed one immediately, but what we did disagree on was that the city should have conducted its business in the public eye,” Watson said following his testimony.

In the law’s first sentence, “Information pertaining to the protection of public or private property and any person on or within public or private property including:” that word “including” creates a massive loophole in which governments could exploit to then enter an executive session.

The proposed change in the law reads, “Information pertaining to the protection of public or private property and any person on or within public or private property specific to:” the same bullet points.

This is a good change. It protects sensitive material and information while keeping the governments’ business in the public eye.

On Feb. 10, the committee discussed the bill again.

After Reed made an amendment to the bill, taking the proposed language from the open records section of the law to the opening meetings portion of the law, the committee unanimously approved the bill.

“Anyone in today’s world who believes an air handling system should be discussed in executive session is living in the Stone Age,” Rep. Charlie Hoffman, R-Eureka, a member of the committee said immediately before the bill’s passing.

We couldn’t agree more. The public has an absolute right to know how their tax dollars are being spent.

HB 1087 passed through the state House of Representatives and then the Senate. It is now waiting for Gov. Kristi Noem’s signature.

Yankton Press & Dakotan. February 28, 2022.

Editorial: Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now

In terms of state budgeting, we live in strange times. South Dakota lawmakers —who have been coping with lean budgets and tight revenues as a matter of standard operating procedure for years — are now dealing with a major influx of cash due largely to federal COVID-related aid, and they have spent much of this legislative session exploring various ways to allocate the funds.

But this situation will end when that extra federal funding eventually goes away.

With that in mind, the Senate State Affairs Committee made a wise decision last week when it rejected House Bill 1327, a measure passed by the House to cut the state sales tax by half a percentage point.

The House OK’d the bill over the recommendation of Gov. Kristi Noem to approach such an impact on the state’s finances with caution. The measure would have cut the state’s sales tax from 4.5% to 4%, a move that would have taken an estimated $150 million of revenue from the state’s coffers.

HB1327 would have essentially reversed a law passed in 2016 to increase the sales tax by half a percentage point to 4.5%. (It had stood at 4% since 1969.) The increased revenue was intended to help raise teacher salaries for educators in grades K-12 and technical schools, as well as provide some property tax relief across the board.

Also, some lawmakers had vowed to lower the 4.5% rate if the state won the right to tax online sales, which it eventually did.

The current flushed coffers are not going to last forever, which means the state’s funding structure will eventually revert to something approaching normal.

“We’re going to have a predictable fiscal cliff when this federal fire hose of cash turns off,” argued Sen. Lee Schoenbeck.

Rep. Chris Karr countered by noting that the state’s revenue growth, along with the current federal influx to spur it on, has created the right situation to lower the tax.

“You’re going to have that ongoing stimulation to the economy for several years,” he said. “That allows us to pull those dollars out because, at the same time, our economy in South Dakota has organic growth through that whole period.”

Not surprisingly, education groups opposed the bill. Given that state teaching salaries, which had enjoyed a brief surge after the 2016 law went into effect, have since receded back to the bottom of the pack among states, these groups didn’t want to see a potential education funding source jeopardized.

“I just don’t know where you’re going to fill the hole of $150 million,” said Rob Monson, executive director of the School Administrators of South Dakota.

The bottom line here (literally) is, we’re in unfamiliar territory right now regarding state funding. The federal funding will eventually end but it may likely stimulate new economic growth that will pay dividends down the line. But right now, we don’t know where those levels will be at when all this shakes out.

Thus, using caution is the proper call.

END

