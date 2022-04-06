Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. April 4, 2022.

Editorial: United Way Sees A Hopeful Rebound

Yankton’s United Way has something to celebrate, thanks to the people of Yankton itself.

The agency wrapped up its annual fundraising campaign last week after collecting more than $680,000, which surpassed their campaign goal of $650,000 by better than 4.5%.

But there was more to the accomplishment than surpassing a fundraising goal (which, make no mistake, is a big accomplishment in itself).

The final total stands as good news for United Way after it saw annual drops in its fundraising during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lauren Hanson, Executive Director of the United Way and Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan that, prior to the pandemic, the agency could expect to raise about $725,000 a year, but when COVID moved in, donations fell off as overall uncertainty soared.

This year’s campaign represented a welcome step toward normal, with the agency collecting 8% more than at this point last year.

And that’s very good news not only for the United Way but for Yankton.

The money raised by this campaign is devoted to the United Way’s Community Impact Fund, which is money available to local nonprofit human-services agencies through the Community Impact Grant Program. This program helps support more than 70 human service programs conducted and overseen by 30 local nonprofit agencies.

In other words, this money helps a broad spectrum of people through such organizations as The Center, Boys & Girls Club, River City Domestic Violence Center, River City Family Connections, Southeast CASA, Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, Yankton Special Olympics, the Yankton Contact Center and many more. It reaches out to all ages and to all needs. In a way, the United Way services the very spirit and soul of this community.

The additional funds will allow the United Way to spread its help a little further, and that’s always a plus.

That’s what the United Way does, and that’s what the people who have contributed to this program have supported with their generosity.

Of course, it is hoped that the United Way can soon get back to its pre-pandemic levels of fundraising. This year was an excellent move in that direction, and it offers promise for the future.

Congratulations to the United Way for surpassing its goal, and congratulations to Yankton for helping to make that progress happen.

