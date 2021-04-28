Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

America’s fortunes in the COVID fight have reversed dramatically. Last summer, we were a disaster, so much so that other nations were sending us aid and supplies to deal with a virus that seemed to run unchecked across this land. For a country like this one to be the object of pity from other nations was truly a dark moment.

But that script has been flipped. The U.S. fast-tracked its vaccine development and has ramped up its output impressively. We’re now a leader in vaccine distribution. While cases are still not under the kind of control health experts want to see, we’re in a much better place at this moment, and we surely must remain determined to stay that way.

Nevertheless, we’re still vulnerable as long as others outside our borders are at risk.

There have been calls for the U.S. to take a more active leadership role in disseminating vaccine to the world. It’s understandable that we would prioritize our own people, especially given our experiences in the last year that have seen more than a half-million people killed. Now, we are in a position to address the bigger picture — the world view.