Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Last week, the Legislature resoundingly rejected her veto and the bill went unsigned, thus killing it.

The governor then issued a pair of executive orders that vaguely banned transgender women and girls from competing in women’s sports. The orders do not mention transgender athletes specifically but instead refer to biological sex.

Now, the governor speaks of convening a special legislative session to address the matter.

This has been a completely unforced error over an issue that virtually doesn’t exist in this state. And, as we stated before, the South Dakota High School Activities Association already has a procedure in place to assess each case on its merits.

Lawmakers on both sides of the issue are unhappy for a wide variety of reasons.

What’s more, none of the problems that come with the passage of such a measure — or the issuing of executive orders — have disappeared.