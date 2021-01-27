Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

But show up it did in Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State address last week. She proposed a $900,000 program to revamp South Dakota’s civic curriculum, in part because, as she explained in an op-ed piece that appears on this page today, poor civic education was a “root cause” in the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6. This apparently suggests that, if Americans had access to better educational training in history and government, people like the head-dress guy, the Confederate flag guy, the zip-tie guy and all the others we saw sacking the Capitol would have instead stayed home with a better understanding of how our government really works. Well … OK.

But the idea of instructing students in why America is “the most unique nation in the history of the world,” as she put it, didn’t materialize out of nowhere.

The day after the insurrection, Noem spoke at a Republican national meeting in Florida (her speech was also reprinted in The Federalist) in which she complained that “the left’s indoctrination takes place (in schools) every day with kids all across America. …” (Looking at the voter registration numbers and election trends in South Dakota, if teachers have been engaged in left-wing indoctrinating, they’ve done a terrible job.)