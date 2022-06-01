 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

  • 0

Yankton Press & Dakotan. May 31, 2022.

Editorial: All SD Voters Have A Stake In June 7 Election

This is a good time to offer a final reminder to all South Dakota voters: Every registered voter has something on the ballot next Tuesday.

Even if you aren’t a Republican and there are no contested Democratic races on your ballot.

Even if you are an independent and not covered by any party affiliation.

For every registered voter, Amendment C is on the ballot and warrants as much electoral input as possible.

This measure would, according to the Ballotpedia website, require “a three-fifths (60%) supermajority vote for the approval of ballot measures placed on the ballot through citizen initiative or referred to the ballot by the state Legislature that increase taxes or fees or that would require the state to appropriate $10 million or more in the first five fiscal years.”

People are also reading…

Supporters are billing it as a means of keeping costs down.

Critics say the amendment would do away with majority rule.

One big point of contention is the fact that South Dakotans are being asked to vote on a constitutional measure during a June primary, when voter turnout is historically lower and, in this case, will likely be decidedly even more Republican.

Amendment C was put on the June ballot, admitted State Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, as a means of having it in place before the November general election, when Amendment D, which calls for Medicaid expansion, goes to the voters. If Amendment C is enacted, the Medicaid expansion would require 60% of the vote to pass.

As we’ve noted here before, Amendment C appears to be a means of preemptively gaming the system to make it more difficult for the November legislation to pass. (This could also potentially include the recreational marijuana initiative, which was officially approved for the November ballot last week.)

However, that argument isn’t really what this piece is about today.

Instead, the notion of putting a constitutional amendment on the primary ballot is an unfortunate one, for it is a clear effort to potentially remove some of the resistance to it.

That’s why it’s important for all voters to get involved in this high-stakes decision.

(And while we’re at it, we might also add that it would be a prudent course for someone to investigate the possibility of adding a constitutional amendment which requires any public vote on a constitutional issue to be held during the general election whenever possible. This current approach looks too much like political tampering with the governing process.)

No matter your opinion on the issue, do your part to weigh in on Amendment C, either by voting early or by heading to the polls on June 7. Voting takes place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. local time.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

14-year-old Dell Rapids boy died of injuries in bike crash

Sheriff's officials say a 14-year-old Dell Rapids boy has died of injuries he suffered when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike. The crash happened Wednesday, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. The officer first on the scene began life-saving measures and the boy was initially taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died of his injuries. Officials say the driver of the pickup was cooperative and the accident was still being investigated. The Dell Rapids School District identified the boy as Zander Heathcote.

Rapid City police: Woman shot after driving at officer

Rapid City law enforcement officials say police shot and wounded a woman after she tried to run over an officer following a failed traffic stop and chase. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says the incident began about 4 a.m. Tuesday after officers unsuccessfully attempted to pull over the silver Mitsubishi sedan for an unspecified equipment violation. Police tried several tactics to stop the vehicle, the last of which involved an attempt to block it with a squad car. Hedrick says the woman than drove in the direction of an officer, who fired several rounds at the car. The woman is being treated for several gunshot wounds. Her condition is not known.

Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares for B-21 stealth bomber

A project years in the making, Ellsworth Air Force Base has broken ground for the first of three dozen major projects that will support the incoming long-range B-21 bomber. Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Commander, says the 95,000-square-foot Low Observable Restoration Facility, or LO, will have “specialized equipment to ensure that the free world’s next generation stealth bomber is sustained and maintained.”  U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson said China and Russia have the capacity to strike us almost anywhere in the world, almost anytime they want, so it's important that the U.S. has platforms like the B-21 that can project American force across the globe at a moment’s notice.

Historical Society Press releases 1st graphic novel on pilot

The South Dakota Historical Society Press has released its first graphic novel. The Argus Leader reported Friday that “American Ace: Joe Foss, Fighter Pilot" was released last month. The novel focuses on Joe Foss, who grew up on a farm outside Sioux Falls and became an ace as a Marine Corps fighter pilot during the Battle of Guadalcanal during World War II. He is credited with shooting down 26 Japanese planes, equaling the number of planes World War I ace Eddie Rickenbacker shot down. Foss went on to serve as South Dakota governor after the war. The novel's artist and author, Hector Curriel of Sioux Falls, says Foss' life transcends generations.

Draft report finds Noem's daughter got special treatment

Draft report finds Noem's daughter got special treatment

South Dakota lawmakers are considering a legislative report that finds Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser license in 2020. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee last year probed into the certification process for Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters. The Associated Press reported the Republican governor had called a meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers in the agency evaluating her license application just days after the agency had moved to deny her the license. Peters received another opportunity to demonstrate she could meet federal standards and received her license four months later. The report states the extra opportunity deviated from established protocol.

Recreational pot validated for ballot in South Dakota

South Dakota voters are set to vote again on whether they want recreational marijuana legalized for adults. The secretary of state on Wednesday validated the initiated measure for the November ballot. Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced that a random sample of petition signatures showed that South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, the group campaigning to legalize pot, had easily collected enough valid signatures to surpass the roughly 17,000 needed to place the initiated measure on the November ballot. It will appear as Initiated Measure 27.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: 200 million people could lose their homes to global warming in the next 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News