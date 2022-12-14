Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. December 12, 2022.

Editorial: Industrial Hemp Takes Root In South Dakota

Although it was a bit late to the game, South Dakota appears to be making up for lost time when it comes to the development of industrial hemp.

At a meeting in Yankton last week, proponents of industrial hemp in this state offered a bright assessment of the industry’s brisk growth.

“In only the second year of production, (South Dakota is) already at 2,540 acres of hemp in 2022,” Wakonda farmer John Peterson told the Press & Dakotan. “We finished ahead of Texas and just behind Montana with 2,998 acres.”

The production of industrial hemp was finally approved nationwide by the 2018 Farm Bill, but during the 2019 legislative session, South Dakota failed to give a green light to hemp production, leaving us as just one of three states that had not legalized hemp production, according to The Associated Press. At the time, one Wyoming official reportedly declared that South Dakota’s failure to move forward with industrial hemp was good news for his state’s own hemp industry.

But the next year, Gov. Kristi Noem, who had vetoed industrial hemp legislation in 2019, switched gears on the issue, declaring “things have changed.”

Now, South Dakota is the No. 2 state in the country in hemp production, which suggests a solid recovery from that slow start.

Of course, 2,500 acres must be kept in perspective. That number is dwarfed by the 6 million acres of corn and 5.5 million acres of soybeans planted in this state in 2021. Granted, corn and beans are different kinds of crops, but the comparison does give you a snapshot of the economic state (and impact) of things.

Nevertheless, hemp is taking root.

An important next step is setting up more processing plants across the state. Peterson is set to open such a plant near Wakonda next spring, while Ken Meyer of the South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association (SDIHA) plans to open a plant at Winfred near Madison. (There may also be interest stirring in a plant located in the Tyndall area.) These plants could handle up to 12,000 acres of production, and SDIHA officials hope to see the state expand to 10,000 acres next year — a 400% growth.

Hemp can have an important role in the economic future of this state. Industrial hemp can be used to make a vast variety of products ranging from clothing and textiles to biodegradable plastics, biofuel, food items and animal feed. It is also among the fastest growing crops, and according to the SDIHA, it is drought resistant, which would come in handy in a state like South Dakota that borders on semi-arid areas.

This is a situation in which success may well breed success: With increased acres being planted and with more processing plants coming online, even more acres may gradually be converted to hemp production, expanding the economic footprint of this versatile, valuable crop. While it will likely never rival corn or soybeans as a cash crop, it could become a valuable supplement and, thus, an important financial player in this state.

