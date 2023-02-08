Yankton Press & Dakotan. February 7, 2023.

Editorial: MMIP: The Statistics And The Faces

Many of us don’t know Ashleigh Wabasha as anything other than a mystery and a statistic.

That is, we know her as a 19-year-old young woman and a member of the Santee Sioux tribe who went missing last March.

We know that her family and the tribe searched for her, even pleading to her directly through social media to contact them if possible.

We know that the search for her ended three weeks later when Wabasha’s body was found, most likely somewhere on the Santee reservation in northeastern Nebraska.

And beyond that, we know little else, other than that the federal investigation into her death remains open.

But we also know her as one of many.

Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) cases are a very real problem across the country, and no place is immune. On its website, the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) labels it a crisis.

“For decades, Native American and Alaska Native communities have struggled with high rates of assault, abduction and murder of women,” the BIA website says. “Community advocates describe the crisis as a legacy of generations of government policies of forced removal, land seizures and violence inflicted on Native peoples.”

According to estimates reported by a University of North Dakota journal last October, more than 4,000 Native Americans have gone missing or have been murdered the past several years. Also, murder was listed as the third-leading cause of death among young Native American women.

That statistic is appalling.

And yet, that fact sometimes seems to barely move the needle on this issue.

Efforts are being made to shine a broader spotlight on this crisis.

Today (Wednesday), the Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on a bill that would create an MMIP liaison in the Nebraska attorney general’s office. Scott Shafer, who is with the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, told the Press & Dakotan that Wabasha’s case may be one of the pieces of evidence presented during testimony.

South Dakota has been slightly ahead of Nebraska on this front, although the effort has not moved forward without hitches.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill in 2021 creating an Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons within the state attorney general’s office. However, according to KELO, a lack of funding left the position open for a year.

In 2022, the money issues were worked out as then-Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg requested funding, with the Chamberlain-based nonprofit Native Hope pledging funds.

The state finally created the positions of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinator and human trafficking coordinator last fall. They have been filled by Allison Morrisette of Rapid City and Mary Beth Holzwarth of Pierre. Among other things, their jobs include bringing all the loose threads of the many different agencies involved in MMIP cases under one umbrella to produce a sharper, more productive focus to this nebulous issue.

The creation and funding of these positions are not an end but a beginning.

That’s because indigenous people are disappearing. People are being found dead. There are more and more questions that elude answers.

Those questions are tied to more than statistics. They are people with faces, names and families. People who deserve better.

People like Ashleigh Wabasha, who can never find rest until justice is done and the questions finally answered.

