Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakota. February 1, 2022.

Editorial: AG Impeachment: Twists And Turns

The ongoing impeachment investigation into South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s 2020 traffic accident, in which a pedestrian was killed, has turned into something even more unpredictable than was probably thought possible.

Ravnsborg ultimately faced only misdemeanor charges tied solely to how he operated his vehicle on that fateful September night. The charges had nothing to do with the death of the pedestrian, Joe Boever, along a dark highway in Hyde County.

Lawmakers have been tasked with determining whether impeachment proceedings are in order for this incident.

For the record, the Press & Dakotan called for Ravnsborg’s resignation last year, as did Gov. Kristi Noem. While we left it at that, Noem certainly hasn’t. She has been pressuring lawmakers to publicly release investigative files regarding the case, even while the select committee’s inquiry remains ongoing. She’s taken an aggressive stand regarding Ravnsborg practically since the 2020 incident, controversially releasing videos early last year of his interviews with investigators and making clear her belief that the AG should be removed.

She is also demanding more openness in the proceedings. And to be fair, promises by lawmakers that this investigation process would be transparent have fallen far short, with much of the work happening behind closed doors.

Despite that, lawmakers have committed to a path and do have to be allowed to conduct their investigation and sift through their findings. Should this process be more open? Yes. But it should be done without pressure from the executive branch, which doesn’t help matters at all.

Meanwhile, another twist in this saga came to light last week when it was reported that a telemarketing campaign has been launched to put pressure on the members of the select committee to impeach Ravnsborg. The calls originated in Ohio, and a representative of the company doing the telemarketing said the firm was not hired by a South Dakota politician. However, the Argus Leader reported the firm, Grand Solutions, Inc., refused to identify who was sponsoring the calls. Also, a recording, apparently from the Ohio company, that was inadvertently left on the voicemails of select-committee members included a voice in the background stating that an unnamed “governor” with plans on a presidential run is involved. (The female voice also said she doesn’t know if that governor is Democrat or Republican.) Noem’s reelection campaign has denied any involvement with the telemarketing and, according to the Argus, has reportedly implied that a primary opponent might be behind it.

People can draw their own conclusions from this mess. But it is, for the lack of a better word, an intriguing hand grenade lobbed into this situation, and it creates a LOT of questions about who is behind it and why, whether it was motivated from within the state or outside of it. (Honestly, the latter might prove to be even more intriguing in the scheme of this mystery.)

South Dakota House Speaker Spencer Gosch of Glenham charged that the calls were an effort to “impede, influence or taint the ongoing investigation of this committee.”

This tragic affair has never been a seamless process, beginning literally with the actions of the attorney general on the night of the incident. It has evolved from a fatal accident into something convoluted and, now, with possible political overtones.

This serves no one well, whether it’s the people of this state, the victim’s family, Ravnsborg himself or the lawmakers assigned to sort out this matter.

We must have resolution in this matter, but this process demands something better than what we’re seeing. The longer this goes on, the more twisting and turning seems to occur. And none of us need that.

