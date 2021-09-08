Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Black Hills Pioneer. September 4, 2021.

Editorial: AG Ravnsborg should resign now or Legislature should impeach

A tragedy occurred on Sept. 12, 2020 – Joe Boever, walking back to Highmore along side of the road, was struck and fatally killed by Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg returning home to Pierre from a Lincoln Day dinner in Redfield.

Another tragedy has occurred every day since then – Ravnsborg has not taken full responsibility for his actions. It is because of this that we call on him to resign immediately. Should he fail to do so, we call on the state Legislature to seek his impeachment.

The last thing Revnsborg said he remembers before the impact was reaching down to turn the radio off. His eyes, allegedly averted from the road, allowed his Ford Taurus to veer out of the lane of travel and onto the shoulder striking Boever who was carrying a lit flashlight. Boever’s head went through the windshield and his glasses were later found in the car. His flashlight, still lit, was found the next day along side of the road near where his body, stark white from blood loss, lay, just inches from the pavement.