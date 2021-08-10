Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. August 10, 2021.

Editorial: Daily COVID Updates Should Be Revived

With the new school year approaching and with autumn on the horizon with all its major events and increasing indoor activities, it would be smart and essential for the state health departments for both South Dakota and Nebraska to go back to posting daily updates on their COVID-19 online dashboards.

Those updates were invaluable last year as we staggered through the pandemic. The reports offered the public a good sense of the status of the coronavirus in their states and counties, and it also helped local officials craft guidance in how to deal with the evolving COVID threat.

This summer, the updates in both states have dropped from five days a week to just one. In fact, Nebraska stopped its statewide updates altogether for a few weeks as of July 1, but after receiving criticism, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) resumed weekly updates on Wednesdays, which is also when South Dakota’s Department of Health (DOH) now posts its weekly reports.