Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. March 16, 2021.

Editorial: South Dakota Regents Plot A Path Back To Normal

Without question, there is still a ways to go before we can truly say we’ve conquered COVID-19, but at least contemplating a return to the way life used to be, if even only somewhat, is not only uplifting but also essential.

This was made clear in a press release issued by the South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) Monday, stating that they aim to have South Dakota higher-education institutions return to a state of what the press release’s headline referred to as “normalcy” this fall.

“Our goal is to return campus life this fall to a setting that looks much like it was before the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian L. Maher, executive director and CEO for the South Dakota Board of Regents, in the press release. “With vaccines available now in higher education and K-12 settings, we can all look forward to more normal operations ahead.”

This is good news on many fronts, and not simply because so many of us are yearning to get back to those “before times” prior to the pandemic.