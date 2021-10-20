Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. October 18, 2021.

Editorial: South Dakota Redistricting: Redrawing The State

South Dakotans are finding out a few things in the once-in-a-decade exercise of legislative redistricting currently being conducted by state lawmakers.

Among many things, we’re learning a lot about what Nebraskans have gone through in recent go-rounds. Through the years, the people of that state have seen boundaries redrawn to reflect the growing populations in the Omaha and Lincoln areas. Needless to say, those urban areas have steadily gained more legislative clout at the expense of rural areas where populations aren’t growing nearly as fast or are declining. Thus, more legislative seats are hailing from the metro areas because that is where the state is growing.

This issue has become increasingly magnified in South Dakota as the Sioux Falls metro area continues to grow at a pace far outstripping the rest of the state in general. Thus, that area will be gaining more legislative clout in Pierre at the expense of the rest of the state.

This is no small turn of events. Occasionally, the desires of the bigger communities tend to conflict with the rural areas. This has been evident at times in education issues. Such divisions in opinion will likely grow more pronounced after the next redistricting.

We’re about to learn to what extent the state will be redrawn. For instance, it’s virtually guaranteed that District 18, which for years has consisted solely of Yankton County, will be broadened to include portions of other counties, likely Clay County. As we’ve pointed out before, Yankton County’s population growth in recent years has failed to expand enough for the county to maintain its own self-contained district. This will also be true elsewhere as lawmakers try to redraw lines based on the new census map.

We’ll also see the strategies that go into redistricting, and herein aggravation may await. There are politicians who tend to dabble in gerrymandering to realign boundaries for political advantage. For example, one House idea being kicked around would partition the city of Vermillion (not just Clay County), which has a fairly strong Democratic base, among THREE different legislative districts; it would also split the town of Burbank between two districts. This proposal would seem to reflect some Republican power playing, but not all GOP officials are on board with such an approach. Senate Pro Temp Lee Schoenbeck (R), speaking more broadly about the process, said of some proposals, “It looks like someone accidentally spilled something on the map. … They are making a concerted effort to create or protect districts for people.”

(Redistricting really should be a nonpartisan exercise, but by law, it isn’t. In most every state and no matter who is in control, the redistricting process sometimes shows why letting politicians draw up playing fields to their own advantage makes little sense. Changing this process in South Dakota was proposed via a constitutional amendment in 2016, but it was soundly rejected by voters. It remains a good idea, however.)

Meanwhile, redistricting still must consider areas with minority populations, which can’t be divvied up to dilute their voting power. According to The Associated Press, “Federal law requires that racial minorities receive adequate representation in legislative boundaries.”

The Legislature convenes on Nov. 8 in Pierre to settle on the details. The redistricting process in South Dakota has been far from smooth so far, and the end result, no matter where the lines are drawn, will likely be open to considerable criticism on many fronts.

