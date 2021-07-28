Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. July 26, 2021.
Editorial: Noem And COVID: The Record So Far
The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, but we’re already seeing efforts by many people to either clearly define — or re-define — the overall narrative.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is no exception. With an eye on her political future, she’s been advertising for months that she has always been a champion of freedom in dealing with the pandemic while other governors (including some who might be her opposition in a potential 2024 presidential race) have imposed lockdowns. Critics have challenged her on this, noting the steps she took when the pandemic hit South Dakota in March 2020.
This is likely to remain an issue surrounding Noem as she heads into the 2022 gubernatorial race (assuming she seeks reelection, which at this point appears likely) and for as long as a rabid anti-COVID protocol, anti-vaccine, anti-masking mentality remains a significant force in the Republican base.
Noem and her advocates are technically correct when they say the governor never locked down the state. In fact, the state never closed businesses or restricted travel in the face of the coronavirus threat. Even when some sources (including this newspaper) were suggesting that Noem should consider a brief lockdown to get control of the virus spread in the spring of 2020, the governor resisted. But she also said more than once that the battle against COVID was going to be a marathon, not a sprint.
However, she did order schools to shut down, first for a week, then for another week and then longer until the semester was gone. One could parse words here: In her initial statement, she only “asked” the schools to shut down, a word choice that did cause some early confusion. When pressed, she admitted it was an order. Closing down the schools across the state is not the same as closing down the state, but it did have a momentous impact on life here.
She did issue a stay-at-home order for older residents in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties in the early days of the pandemic. This was very short term and confined to the two counties that were seeing the biggest increase in cases at that moment.
She did not order businesses across the state to shut down or modify operations; instead, she left those decisions up to local municipalities and counties. This also created a patchwork of regulations from town to town and, as in the case of Yankton County, from town to country. We were told anecdotally that when local officials looked to the state for some guidance during the early days of the crisis, the state was mostly hands’ off. That might be seen as freedom, but it’s not always the best medicine in all situations.
However, as far as we know, her administration never threatened to, say, punish a county that tried to implement a mask mandate on government property — unlike Nebraska, for example. That, too, could be defined as freedom.
In spring 2020, when the Park Jefferson speedway tried to hold races despite the strong encouragement not to host such an event in the mounting crisis, Noem appeared clearly unhappy with the situation, and the speedway’s defiance made national news. (It ultimately backed down.) But three months later, she hailed the much larger and potentially more problematic Sturgis Motorcycle Rally as a sign of South Dakota’s freedom.
The success of all this has been mixed. South Dakota at one point last fall was one of the top states in the nation in terms of COVID-19 death rates; as of July 23, the state ranked 10th in the nation in COVID-19 fatalities with 231 people per 100,000. Also, South Dakota saw a tremendous early response to the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, but that pace has slowed of late, matching what is happening elsewhere.
With the Delta variant threatening a new wave of uncertainty, this narrative is far from complete. Noem and the people of this state still face challenges. But a blunt assessment of the past may be the best way to confront the future.
