Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

However, she did order schools to shut down, first for a week, then for another week and then longer until the semester was gone. One could parse words here: In her initial statement, she only “asked” the schools to shut down, a word choice that did cause some early confusion. When pressed, she admitted it was an order. Closing down the schools across the state is not the same as closing down the state, but it did have a momentous impact on life here.

She did issue a stay-at-home order for older residents in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties in the early days of the pandemic. This was very short term and confined to the two counties that were seeing the biggest increase in cases at that moment.

She did not order businesses across the state to shut down or modify operations; instead, she left those decisions up to local municipalities and counties. This also created a patchwork of regulations from town to town and, as in the case of Yankton County, from town to country. We were told anecdotally that when local officials looked to the state for some guidance during the early days of the crisis, the state was mostly hands’ off. That might be seen as freedom, but it’s not always the best medicine in all situations.