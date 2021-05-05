Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. May 4, 2021.

Editorial: COVID Vaccines For Kids And Teens

What’s the next step in America’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts?

There are at least two directions this could go.

One direction involves getting those adults ages 16 and older who haven’t received the vaccine yet to finally decide to get the jab. This one seems quite problematic, of course, with many adults either holding off or resisting the vaccine for their own particular reasons.

The other direction looks more promising, at least at this moment, as it was reported Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for kids between the ages of 12-15 years old. According to the New York Times, the green light for this may come as early as next week.

This could be a huge boost in this country’s COVID-19 battle, and it could also provide a tremendous sense of relief to parents who fear that their children may become exposed to the coronavirus or its variants.