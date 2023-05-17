Yankton Press & Dakotan. May 16, 2023.

Editorial: A Shifting Of Gears In The Pandemic

Last week’s announcement that the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) is ending its weekly COVID-19 updates, coinciding with the ending of the federal emergency tied to the pandemic, could probably be seen as a milestone in our three-year battle with the coronavirus.

Then again, perhaps people won’t notice it much. A lot of us have already moved on, at least mentally, from the shackles of the pandemic

The DOH announcement was made last Wednesday, on the eve of the end of the federal emergency. It’s part of a gradual winding down — or fading away — of the emergency situation that arrived in March 2020. The DOH added that it will do monthly updates in some form starting late next month.

As an overwhelming fact of our lives, COVID has indeed faded. The widespread introduction of the vaccines helped turn the tide — despite the controversies, either real or imagined. For the moment, we seem to have gained an upper hand on the coronavirus.

But COVID-19 is still with us. Last week’s final weekly update from the DOH reported two more deaths in the state, which has now seen 3,231 pandemic fatalities overall. They probably won’t be the last.

We still live with COVID, and some of us are still dying from it.

Until a complete immunization is found, COVID-19 will still lurk as a threat. Any mutation could present new problems and generate new surges.

We’re also coming to terms with the nebulous malady of long COVID, or post-COVID-19 syndrome, which encompasses a variety of symptoms that can last months or years. It can impact anyone who has had COVID, even people who are vaccinated and/or only had mild symptoms. It’s random and perplexing, and it’s something that will be analyzed intensely as time goes on and these symptoms persist.

It’s a reminder, perhaps, of what we seem to be leaving behind.

But what’s ahead? Will there be new mutations and new surges? Will we be ready for them?

The last question should be the top priority for medical researchers. More specifically, how do we deal with the next outbreak? What can we learn from what we’ve just endured — and may still yet confront again?

The end of the COVID emergency isn’t the last chapter of the story. It’s a moment when we can stand down as the threat seems minimized. But we must also be prepared for whatever is next, if anything is, and what will linger.

In many ways, this story may be far from done.

END