Madison Daily Leader. August 17, 2023.

Editorial: ‘Teacher Pathway’ has roots at Dakota State

Among the many industries short of qualified professionals is teaching. South Dakota’s K-12 teacher shortage is notable and needs immediate attention.

Enter Dakota State University’s College of Education, which is part of the solution and ramping it up quickly.

The K-12 teacher shortage came about through demographic changes: baby boomer retirees not being replaced by enough young people leaving college. Recruiting teachers to come from other states is difficult, as they face shortages of their own. Encouraging high school students to take up education as a college major would take time. Some potential teachers are frustrated by competing political and social agendas. Lastly, some people don’t want to move to small South Dakota school districts.

Dr. David DeJong, dean of the DSU College of Education, is at the center of South Dakota’s effort, now named The South Dakota Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway. School districts already have paraprofessionals – noncertified teachers – among their staffs. By and large, they are already committed to living and working in small school districts. What about an education program that would bring the certification to them without having to leave their jobs? They could take online courses at night, in their hometowns, and pursue certification to a career field they already are committed to.

The Pathway program requires lots of coordination, from the state’s Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Education, other South Dakota universities that have education programs and the state Division of Certification and Accreditation. But DeJong and DSU put in tremendous effort, and one result is new enrollment of 76 apprentices in the DSU Teacher Education program completing online course work while working in their communities and schools. Overall, 50 school districts or systems across the state are participating.

We’re excited about the program’s potential impact on South Dakota school districts and proud of DSU’s central role in getting it off the ground.

