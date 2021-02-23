Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Nevertheless, what’s also frustrating is the fact that the investigation took five long months to reach this conclusion. In that time, little insight was offered and the public was kept mostly in the dark. Fairly or unfairly, it created a feeling of inevitability that the end result would produce the mildest of results and the faintest accountability.

We can’t speak to any details or circumstances that have not been revealed, but one general perception has been that, if this accident had not involved a high-profile public official (let alone the top law enforcement officer in the state), the inquiry would likely have reached its conclusion long ago. There simply didn’t appear to be a lot of moving parts in this tragic scenario, relatively speaking.

There were certainly numerous questions when the incident occurred, as well as a few inconsistencies that needed to be ironed out.

This long investigation has not made those questions go away.

The results are unsatisfying: three misdemeanor charges that could lead to a maximum of three months in jail and $1,500 in fines. Meanwhile, there remains the matter of a man’s death, an incident in which the satisfaction of justice has so far been denied.