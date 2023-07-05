Madison Daily Leader. July 2, 2023.

Editorial: Local employers adding creativity to hiring

With record low unemployment in South Dakota and Lake County, there is understandable frustration among area employers who have been challenged to fill open positions. But some are being creative in hiring, and we’re encouraged by their results.

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson was in Madison last week and spent time at Manitou’s operations in the southwest part of the city. Plant Manager Jeff Minnaert told Johnson about some of the employee recruiting efforts going on. Manitou has traditionally had a male-dominated factory floor, but the number of women in the Madison and Yankton plants has increased from one person to 40. Roughly 10% of Madison’s factory jobs are now held by Hispanic U.S. citizens. Manitou has bilingual employees to help non-English speakers and has converted instructions and signage to pictures rather than words.

Other local employers have looked farther away geographically in their recruiting. We know of local businesses hiring people from North Carolina and Arizona and moving them to Madison.

Some employers have worked with the South Dakota corrections system for new employers. John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight wrote last week that more than 50 persons in state custody have been trained and certified in precision machining, welding and construction technology. The Department of Corrections partnered with Lake Area Technical College, Southeast Technical College and Western Dakota Technical College to train the graduates. And more inmates are taking coursework and gaining hands-on experience.

We’ve seen local employers become more active in working to bring legal immigrants to Lake County to fill unfilled jobs. Obtaining work visas can be a challenging process, but it’s worth the effort for some employers.

Some local businesses are offering more flexibility in hours to attract new workers. Some workers can join the workforce if employers can accept times of day when school or family responsibilities allow for employment. Others are even recruiting workers from out of state who would continue to live elsewhere but fill local jobs remotely.

We’re inspired by the extra effort put forward by local employers to get through the labor shortage. Their success will pay off for their companies and the community.

