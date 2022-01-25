Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. January 24, 2022.

Editorial: South Dakota Voter Registration Bill A Step Forward

A bill that advanced last week in the South Dakota Legislature appears to be a modest but practical attempt to moving at least part of the voter registration process in this state into the 21st century.

Senate Bill 69 would allow registered voters here to use the internet to make changes in their status. According to the language of the bill, the measure would allow a voter to electronically “submit changes of last name, residence address, mailing address, telephone number, email address, previous voter registration information, party affiliation, and willingness to serve as an election worker.”

This isn’t the first time state legislators have tried to bring online access into the voter registration process. According to KELO, state senators approved similar legislation last year, only to see it shot down in a House committee. The House also blocked efforts to purchase an online voter registration system. Two years ago, a House bill that would have allowed voters to register online was killed in the Senate.

This measure doesn’t go so far as to allow online voter registration, but it does make it easier for voters already registered to make changes in their status without going through a sometimes-contradictory process now on the books. As KELO reported online, “State law puts county auditors in ‘complete charge’ of voter registration. But another state law requires county auditors to submit registrations to the secretary of state for compilation of a computerized master list. Yet a third law says the county auditor prevails in case of a discrepancy.”

The bill would allow voters to submit changes using a secure state website. After that, the secretary of state would notify county auditors of the changes filed.

This step is a reasonable and overdue upgrade to the process.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, South Dakota is one of just 11 states that does not allow online voter registration. It’s not so much the wave of the future so much as the fact of the present. It provides more ease to voters and to prospective voters.

Again, SB69 doesn’t go so far, but it does create more convenience for voters, which should help keep more voters eligible.

As Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, put it, “This bill is user friendly for our taxpayers in South Dakota.” And he encouraged lawmakers to “step into the modern age.”

This bill would be a smart stride in that direction.

