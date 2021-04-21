Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

“We know we’ll have to circle back to folks who are hesitant for whatever reason,” Malsam-Rysdon told the Rapid City Journal last week. “So that will be work that we’re starting to do and have been doing, and we’ll have to continue to do to really tease out some of those populations that they either needed more time, they needed more information, they need to hear that information in a different way, so that they feel comfortable becoming vaccinated.”

Malsam-Rysdon and state epidemiologist Josh Clayton have said they want to dispel misconceptions and rumors, such as concerns that the vaccine fuses itself or alters a person’s DNA. They said this is not true.

“I think there has to be trust that it’s not like we threw a few things together and here’s your vaccine,” Clayton said. “It is built on many years of science and a very solid foundation.”

Another group being targeted is adults in their 20s. During last week’s media briefing, Malsam-Rysdon and Clayton both said officials are working to get this group more open to vaccination, especially since their typical behavior patterns could lead to more infections via social spreading.

Since this age group is relatively new to being vaccine-eligible, there are hopes that vaccination levels will pick up in this category.