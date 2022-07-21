Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. July 16, 2022.

Editorial: South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities

South Dakota finished the most recent fiscal year with a $115 million budget surplus, which has given lawmakers reason to celebrate and self-congratulate.

In fact, Gov. Krisi Noem said in a press release announcing the surplus Monday that South Dakota has the strongest economy in the nation.

So, why doesn’t it feel that way?

Even though the state has racked up surpluses since 2012, there always seems to be the storyline that finances are tight, and Pierre doesn’t have the money to do a number of things that some people implore it to do.

For instance, our state’s teacher salaries remain problematic. This issue received a modest boost in 2016 with a voter-approved tax that helped lift South Dakota out of last place nationally in educator pay for the first time since 1985. However, the salaries gradually settled back to the bottom of the rankings. A 6% boost in teacher pay approved this past winter lifted state salaries from 51st in the nation to 48th, according to the Associated School Board of South Dakota. But history suggests it is only a fleeting rise and that, without follow-up action, we shall soon revert back to our norm. Also, we still trail our neighboring states, which means South Dakota is at a perpetual competitive disadvantage when it comes to hiring and maintaining teachers.

South Dakota is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid, which could help more than 42,000 low-income people get insurance coverage. The question has never made it out of the state capitol, so now it’s being taken to the voters so that they may decide the matter.

South Dakota still taxes food/groceries. An effort to take the 4.5% tax off food made it out of the South Dakota House this winter but was killed in the Senate. A repeal would give a boost to lower income families, who are hit the hardest by this regressive tax..

This state is also, according to a pair of surveys in recent years, the national leader in states where people work at least two jobs. As recently as 2017, it was reported that 9.5% of South Dakotans hold two jobs, which was twice the national average.

Also, South Dakota is home to six of the 50 counties and/or parishes in the U.S. with the lowest per-capita personal income, and the state remains among the national leaders in infant mortality rate.

And yet, we congratulate ourselves on this $115 million surplus. That influx raises the state’s budget reserves to $422.6 million, which is equal to 20.5% of the 2023 fiscal year general fund budget.

But next winter, we’re sure to hear again about tight budgeting and an uncertain economic outlook making it difficult to invest in ideas such as raising aid for public schools, funding statewide pre-kindergarten, bolstering long-term care facilities and more.

This isn’t to say the state should go on a spending frenzy and drain its reserves. That would be reckless.

But nothing in this situation is particularly new. As mentioned above, South Dakota has been running budget surpluses for a decade, and the educational, social and health issues have been around for years and years.

So, as we pat ourselves on the back for our budget surpluses (which have been fueled recently by federal COVID relief funding) and our financial acumen, we need to also bear in mind that prosperity is about more than what’s on a balance sheet. It’s also about how much good it can do for the people. Otherwise, celebrating surpluses feels disconnected with the realities on the ground.

