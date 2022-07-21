 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

  • 0

Yankton Press & Dakotan. July 16, 2022.

Editorial: South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities

South Dakota finished the most recent fiscal year with a $115 million budget surplus, which has given lawmakers reason to celebrate and self-congratulate.

In fact, Gov. Krisi Noem said in a press release announcing the surplus Monday that South Dakota has the strongest economy in the nation.

So, why doesn’t it feel that way?

Even though the state has racked up surpluses since 2012, there always seems to be the storyline that finances are tight, and Pierre doesn’t have the money to do a number of things that some people implore it to do.

For instance, our state’s teacher salaries remain problematic. This issue received a modest boost in 2016 with a voter-approved tax that helped lift South Dakota out of last place nationally in educator pay for the first time since 1985. However, the salaries gradually settled back to the bottom of the rankings. A 6% boost in teacher pay approved this past winter lifted state salaries from 51st in the nation to 48th, according to the Associated School Board of South Dakota. But history suggests it is only a fleeting rise and that, without follow-up action, we shall soon revert back to our norm. Also, we still trail our neighboring states, which means South Dakota is at a perpetual competitive disadvantage when it comes to hiring and maintaining teachers.

People are also reading…

South Dakota is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid, which could help more than 42,000 low-income people get insurance coverage. The question has never made it out of the state capitol, so now it’s being taken to the voters so that they may decide the matter.

South Dakota still taxes food/groceries. An effort to take the 4.5% tax off food made it out of the South Dakota House this winter but was killed in the Senate. A repeal would give a boost to lower income families, who are hit the hardest by this regressive tax..

This state is also, according to a pair of surveys in recent years, the national leader in states where people work at least two jobs. As recently as 2017, it was reported that 9.5% of South Dakotans hold two jobs, which was twice the national average.

Also, South Dakota is home to six of the 50 counties and/or parishes in the U.S. with the lowest per-capita personal income, and the state remains among the national leaders in infant mortality rate.

And yet, we congratulate ourselves on this $115 million surplus. That influx raises the state’s budget reserves to $422.6 million, which is equal to 20.5% of the 2023 fiscal year general fund budget.

But next winter, we’re sure to hear again about tight budgeting and an uncertain economic outlook making it difficult to invest in ideas such as raising aid for public schools, funding statewide pre-kindergarten, bolstering long-term care facilities and more.

This isn’t to say the state should go on a spending frenzy and drain its reserves. That would be reckless.

But nothing in this situation is particularly new. As mentioned above, South Dakota has been running budget surpluses for a decade, and the educational, social and health issues have been around for years and years.

So, as we pat ourselves on the back for our budget surpluses (which have been fueled recently by federal COVID relief funding) and our financial acumen, we need to also bear in mind that prosperity is about more than what’s on a balance sheet. It’s also about how much good it can do for the people. Otherwise, celebrating surpluses feels disconnected with the realities on the ground.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stormy year in South Dakota so far, warnings set record

The National Weather Service says severe weather so far this year in South Dakota has been an anomaly. The weather service issued 561 severe thunderstorm warnings in the state as of July 5. That’s 131 more than 2007, when the previous record for that timeframe was set. While there does appear to be an increasing trend in the number of severe thunderstorms, the National Weather Service says it’s important to note that the way storms are predicted has become more precise and that the standards have changed over time. State climatologist Laura Edwards says there's no distinct tie between severe weather in South Dakota and climate change.

EXPLAINER: Challenge pending to North Dakota abortion ban

EXPLAINER: Challenge pending to North Dakota abortion ban

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic has gone to court seeking to block a trigger law banning abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of a national right to abortion. The state lawsuit from the Red River Women's Clinic is asking a judge to declare the state ban unconstitutional — or at least to extend the July 28 date when it would take effect. Legal experts and even clinic supporters acknowledge the suit may just delay the inevitable. Clinic director Tammi Kromenaker has said she will move operations a short distance away to Moorhead, Minnesota, if the litigation is unsuccessful. The clinic’s patients come mostly from North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota.

South Dakota identifies first monkeypox case

South Dakota Health officials say a man from the eastern part of the state has contracted the state’s first assumed case of monkeypox, a disease that has emerged in more than 50 countries and 41 U.S. states. The state public health lab identified the infection and forwarded the case to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash. Some people in the current outbreak have only reported rashes, which typically are found on the hands, feet, face or genitals.

Judge strikes down most of Minnesota's abortion restrictions

Judge strikes down most of Minnesota's abortion restrictions

A judge has declared most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional, including the state’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion. Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan on Monday also struck down Minnesota’s requirements that only physicians can perform abortions, and that abortions after the first trimester must be performed in hospitals. Gilligan issued the ruling in a lawsuit from abortion rights groups that argued the restrictions were unconstitutional under a landmark 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling. Opponents of abortion rights are calling on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison to appeal.

South Dakota Democrats pick their candidates at convention

South Dakota Democrats picked their candidate in what they hope will be a winnable race for secretary of state but opted not to name a challenger for state attorney general. The delegates to the state convention chose former journalist Tom Cool, who ran for auditor in 2018, to challenge Republican Monae Johnson, who beat out incumbent Secretary of State Steve Barnett. Johnson has focused her campaign on ensuring election integrity in reference to former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.  But the Democrats didn’t nominate a candidate to challenge Marty Jackley, the former South Dakota attorney general running to reclaim his old job after his successor was removed from office last month.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: River-Cade parade 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News