Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Why is South Dakota’s vaccination effort producing results when — according to voting patterns, at least — it should not? There is a lot of room for speculation.

One explanation is that the state has seemed to organize its vaccination rollout fairly well. Department of Health officials have given credit to Gov. Kristi Noem for giving them the latitude to create a system that has worked with vaccination partners statewide who have, in turn, worked to engage the public about vaccination opportunities and availability. This has become more evident as vaccine supplies have grown and become more dependable the past three months.

A lot of credit, too, must go to South Dakotans, who have so far largely embraced the need for the vaccine. While it may not necessarily mean the pace will continue as the willing come forward and the unwilling hold back, it does indicate that the vaccine is broadly popular.

And there is another possibility that may play into this situation.