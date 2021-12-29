Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. December 28, 2021.

Editorial: New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) picked a curious moment to ease up on its recommendations for the isolation of people infected with COVID-19.

On Monday, the CDC announced it has shortened the recommended isolation time for people with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they don’t exhibit any symptoms — and a test is not required. Additionally, they are advised to wear a mask around others for at least five more days beyond that.

The recommended quarantine time for vaccinated people exposed to the virus has also been reduced to five days

The moment to announce these alterations for what are already confusing guidelines is striking since COVID’s omicron variant is surging around many parts of the country. (Given our pandemic history, this is likely a preview of coming attractions for this area.)

However, officials said they are making the changes in part BECAUSE of the surge in the new variant.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact, many are going to be asymptomatic,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told The Associated Press. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

The social media reaction from health experts to the CDC recommendations has been extremely mixed.

For instance, Dr. Lean Wen, who is a CNN analyst, tweeted that the modification is necessary “to prevent collapse of critical infrastructure. The US will soon surpass our previous peak of infections & could top 1 million new cases a day.”

However, Dr. Eric Fiegl-Ding, an epidemiologist, health economist and a senior fellow with a Federation of American Scientists (and who, by the way, was raised in South Dakota), criticized the recommendations, saying, “… this lackadaisical pandemic management approach will only PROLONG the pandemic and worsen the transmission and hospital system crisis longer!” He also questions (and rightly so, sadly) the reliability of the honor system, which would trust people to decide for themselves when they are well enough to return to work.

While understanding the need for the CDC to adapt to changing science, this decision at this time does seem nervously questionable, especially given that the variant now marching around the globe and across the U.S. has only been on our radar for a little more than a month. While early indications suggest that omicron infections may not be as severe as past COVID waves, there are still segments of the population that are susceptible to the variant — including younger people, who are seeing their infection numbers rise.

And while keeping businesses and infrastructure — including health care facilities — up and running is certainly important, it’s also essential to get a handle on the surge and contain its impact.

They best way to do that is to proceed on the side of caution, and that still includes getting vaccinated and masking up in public situations when you cannot socially distance. And it should also embrace the most conservative measures to keep the spread of the variant in check.

The CDC may ultimately be proven wise in this approach, but at this juncture, with a new surge on the rise, it doesn’t seem like a good time to gamble on that possibility.

END

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.