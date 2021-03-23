Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

“It was good to see people out here you don’t normally see — even from different states we don’t normally see,” District Park Supervisor Shane Bertsch told the P&D at the time. “I talked to a few of those folks as well (last) summer. Their state might have been shut down and they wanted to come to some place that was still open.”

Anecdotally, another plus for the area was the clean conditions of the park facilities, especially at a time when cleanliness was a vital aspect of our COVID defense. We know of people who were particularly appreciative and reassured by the hard work put in by park workers.

South Dakota now looks forward to a rebound year in 2021. A combination of increased vaccinations across the nation coupled with (and we cannot possibly stress this enough) immense pent-up demand may produce a major surge in visitors that should help turn the state’s tourism numbers around.

How much of a boost Yankton will see, at least relative to 2020, is hard to tell. Last year’s big numbers create a high bar to meet, but judging from the traffic already being seen in Yankton the last few weeks — especially in stark contrast to last spring — the area is going to take a real run at it. Also, the opening of the Huether Family Aquatics Center this summer could bolster local numbers even further.