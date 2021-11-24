Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 22, 2021.

Editorial: Electric Vehicles And Yankton Tourism

Tourism is a vital component of the Yankton area economy, and it’s about more than simply having the lake area and all those camping pads at its disposal. It can also refer to countless associated things that can bolster the experience for visitors.

With that in mind, let’s discuss an item that will loom as a need for the community in the future: an electric vehicle (EV) charging station, a publicly accessible place where people with electric vehicles can charge their batteries for travel.

The concept of electric vehicles has always been a seemingly distant vision, especially in rural places like South Dakota where there are greater distances between communities and, in years past, electric vehicles may have seemed as impractical.

But it’s clear now that electric vehicles are part of a future that’s growing closer each day.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced a push to have half of the vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2030 to be electric. However, some companies are already on that path. On Friday, Ford announced it plans to boost its production of electric vehicles to 600,000 by 2023, aiming to have between 40% to 50% of its sales be electric by the end of this decade. Others are following suit. According to NBC News, the transition to electric vehicles “is accelerating rapidly. Whereas the 2021 model year ended with just over a dozen long-range battery-electric vehicles available for U.S. motorists, industry analysts expect that to grow to more than 50 by the end of next year.”

The same acceleration is happening with global markets, too. That means U.S. automakers will need to address that international need as well as the domestic market.

Granted, a lot of money remains to be spent and a lot of work done before EV’s become the dominant vehicles on our highways. And while that’s happening, technology will continue to evolve. So, there is still some time to address the EV demand locally.

But the transition is happening now, and it wouldn’t be the worst idea for Yankton — either on a public level or a private level — to begin thinking along these lines.

South Dakota currently has several EV charging stations, with many of them clustered around Sioux Falls and Rapid City, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. This makes sense, given their urban settings and their places on the state’s highways. There is also a handful scattered along Interstate 90 crossing east to west through the state, which also makes sense. The closest one to Yankton is located in Vermillion.

Thus, given the million-plus visitors the Lewis & Clark Lake area draws annually — it’s the most visited destination in South Dakota outside of the Black Hills — this will eventually become, if not a need, certainly an attractive feature for those traveling in EV’s.

This is a very broad overview of a more complicated topic. There are currently four types of connectors, and Tesla vehicles need their own special stations. Meanwhile, local people can purchase their own vehicle chargers for home use. And that’s just for starters — and it’s all likely to evolve in the coming years.

Yankton should start planning for this eventuality. Perhaps a private party will get into this. (The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources is currently seeking applications for the second round of the Volkswagen Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program, which aims to establish more light-duty electric charging stations around the state.) However, if private parties do not step forward, this might be something the city could consider setting up, perhaps selling it to private interests at some point.

Again, this is not a pressing need for the very immediate future, but it is a recognition of a future that is headed our way, literally, which means it will become an important component for those visiting Yankton.

