June 1, 2023.

Editorial: More mental health staffing needs facilities

Several entities, including the state of South Dakota, nonprofit health-care systems and private businesses, are either currently expanding mental health services in the state or plan to do so in upcoming years.

No one seems to doubt the need for increased mental health services, especially in areas like substance abuse or violent behavior. Most calls for reform of the criminal justice system include some element of more mental health services. Many newspaper stories have been written about the importance of providing health services to criminals, homeless persons, veterans with post-traumatic stress issues from their military service and more.

But it’s an uphill battle. All over the state – over the whole nation, for that matter – there is a shortage of mental health professionals. Increased pay has helped a little, but there aren’t enough students studying the field in college to fill the gap. There is a push for new scholarship programs to encourage more students to start pursuing the field.

Building the workforce is only one element of the growth, as the facilities need to be expanded and improved also. There certainly needs to be more space for counseling and housing. There is also a need for new designs of that space, primarily to improve safety for the staff. When mentally ill patients turn violent, the staff must have the tools and the proper facility features to stay safe.

The good news is that new facilities are on the way. Community Counseling in Madison doubled its size a few years back. The Lewis & Clark Behavioral Center in Yankton just broke ground on a new $26 million facility. The Link, a mental health and addiction triage center in Sioux Falls, marked its one-year anniversary recently. Hospitals in the state have added new wings for behavioral health and modified existing facilities to better serve those who need mental health services.

We’re a long way from building capacity for the mental health needs of today. But progress in both staffing and facilities is a good indication that the future will be better.

