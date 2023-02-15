Yankton Press & Dakotan. February 13, 2023.

Editorial: Trans Bills And South Dakota’s Message

The South Dakota Legislature’s approval of a measure banning some forms of health care for transgender youth puts this session’s stamp on a difficult, emotional subject.

It also represents a concerning trend that this state is cultivating in terms of acceptance of a segment of our population.

The bill, House Bill 1080 (HB 1080), which passed overwhelmingly last week by the state Senate, would prohibit a broad range of surgical and non-surgical gender-affirming treatment for minors. This includes banning the use of puberty blockers, which can also be used for purposes other than gender transition; an amendment to exclude the drug failed.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced she signed the bill Monday.

Proponents of HB 1080 say minors should wait until they are 18 to make such life-changing decisions, which they may regret down the line. They note that minors should instead receive mental health counseling until they reach the appropriate age.

This makes sense, to a degree. Certainly, it seems difficult to imagine that kids under 18 can plot out a path for their entire life at such an age.

However, most of us (which includes, we would guess, almost all the lawmakers who voted for this bill) cannot speak directly to the issues and identity crises these young people, as well as their families, face. While counseling would certainly be beneficial, broadly dictating to these people the best avenue of medical care without putting ourselves in their shoes seems awkward and presumptive.

Also, proponents often give the impression that these kids are making this decision on their own, apparently with their families, counselors and physicians not part of this harrowing process. That is almost certainly not the case.

(And, as a legal aside, it should be noted that similar bills passed in Arkansas and Alabama have been blocked by the courts, according to The Hill newspaper.)

One thing that can be agreed upon is that such a transition is a major decision, no matter what age the person is at.

We’re not sure, however, that it is the state’s place to dictate to these people and their families what the best course of medical action is or isn’t. The legislative bill is a blanket edict that imposes its own views on a very personal, complex situation, which makes this bill an uncomfortable fit in a state that heralds its freedom.

Meanwhile, this measure is also part of a trend of state officials targeting trans people — who make up a very small part of the electorate and therefore likely have little clout — with restrictive legislation.

Last year, the Legislature passed a ban on transgender athletes competing in female sports, which was turned into a high-profile accomplishment that the governor lauded on national television commercials. This was done even though the matter had rarely been an issue here and the state already had a mechanism in place to deal with it.

South Dakota has also attempted a transgender bathroom bill in recent years, but that has yet to make headway.

Now, with the passage of the trans health bill, an underlying (and perhaps unintentional, or perhaps not) message is being sent by South Dakota lawmakers that there are certain types of people who are not wanted or welcome in this state — even if some of these people were born and raised here.

That’s not a good look for us, and it could eventually lead to consequences that will not serve us well in the future.

Madison Daily Leader. February 14, 2023.

Editorial: Crime must be curbed on reservations right now

While there are impasses over many issues among Native American nations, the United States government and the states, the top priority at the moment must be to reduce the unbelievable level of crime on Native American reservations.

The U.S. government has treaty and trust obligations to provide “adequate law enforcement” on Native American reservations, and the adjective “adequate” is not specific enough to help. But we don’t think anyone can argue that crime is out of control and, in some places, a complete lawless situation.

Consider this: A recent Associated Press story reported the Pine Ridge Reservation, home of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, has more than 100,000 emergency calls for service each year. Only 33 officers and eight criminal investigators are responsible for handling them all. Those federal officers are spread out over 5,400 square miles.

Quick math says that each officer would handle more than 3,000 calls per year if only one officer dealt with a call. If they were spread evenly, that means more than a dozen emergency calls every shift. And during each shift, the officer would need to cover hundreds of square miles.

Just the fact that we need to establish a specific agency just for murdered and missing indigenous women in South Dakota is heartbreaking. The missing list typically includes dozens of names at any time, and there are so many more missing women who aren’t on the list. And very few “missing” women are found alive. Add to that the drug and human trafficking, as well as other lawlessness, and we have to agree that it is untenable.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe has sued the Bureau of Indian Affairs, alleging the U.S. is not complying with its treaty obligations, and not surprisingly, the federal government states that ambiguity of the treaties can’t force the U.S. to provide the tribe with its “preferred level of staffing or funding for law enforcement.” It’s an argument of semantics, even when everyone knows crime is out of control.

It’s hardly worth assigning blame to only the U.S. government. Tribal governments, states, tribal leaders and tribal members all have responsibility. Because the groups can’t agree on much makes solutions almost impossible to find.

That doesn’t mean we should give up. Each party to this crisis needs to check their past issues at the door and come together to move toward solutions. We wouldn’t expect quick progress, but progress must start right away and build momentum for long-term progress. Immediate action shouldn’t be delayed by anyone.

