Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

However, this isn’t to say the workers didn’t have an impact when they were in the Yankton area. They had to eat and shop during their time here, and that boosted Yankton’s local revenues. Coming as it did amid the Great Recession, the economic bump was a welcomed plus as long as it lasted.

Also, it left behind a continuing economic impact in terms of property tax valuation. According to the TC Energy website, the company accrued $6 million in property taxes across 17 South Dakota counties as of 2017 (the latest year available). It is still feeding the coffers in those counties.

The environmental and energy aspects are more problematic.

The pipeline does have a history of leaks. There was a 16,800-gallon leak east of Menno in 2016; a 407,000-gallon leak near Aberdeen in 2017; and a 380,000-gallon leak in North Dakota in 2019. There have also been several tiny leaks, including a 10-gallon leak near Hartington, Nebraska, and a five-gallon leak near Freeman, both in 2010. Since the pipeline projects move across, above and below environmentally sensitive areas — at Yankton, the pipeline runs underneath the Missouri River — environmentalists have real concerns.