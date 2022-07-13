 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. July 11, 2022.

Editorial: SD Democrats Drop The Ball On AG Race

Really, South Dakota Democrats?

After the last 18 months filled with controversy concerning a Republican attorney general and his involvement in a fatal car accident in 2020 — resulting in the first impeachment and conviction/removal of a state office holder in South Dakota history — the state’s Democrats failed to nominate a candidate for the AG post during their convention last weekend in Fort Pierre.

As a result, former Attorney General Marty Jackley, a Republican, is unopposed in his effort to return to the job he left four years ago to run for governor.

For the record, there is no question that Jackley is a well-known figure — he previously served as AG from 2009-2019 —and would have been the heavy favorite to win this fall. Understandably, few Democratic candidates would have wanted to face that buzzsaw.

People are also reading…

However, given all this state has witnessed these many months regarding former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s automobile accident and his actions thereafter, the state deserves more than to have a new attorney general take over without voters at least being able to weigh in on it.

Specifically, South Dakotans will be denied the wide-ranging discussion that two candidates would have had regarding the recent issues with the AG’s office.

The next attorney general will have a lot of outreach and fence-mending to do with the public, as well as with legislators and law enforcement, as the office moves forward from its tumultuous recent past. So far, Jackley appears to understand the task ahead.

But this serious issue would be better highlighted with open campaign-trail dialogue. The Democrats’ inability to put up a candidate removes that prospect and basically takes them out of whatever conversation that may have been had this fall about the direction of the attorney general’s office.

This also puts an even harsher spotlight on the diminished stature of the party, which holds no statewide offices and has only a handful of lawmakers in the Legislature. Meanwhile, the party has also failed to put up a candidate for the U.S. House race against Dusty Johnson (who nevertheless faces a challenge from libertarian Collin Duprel).

To be fair, the outmanned Democrats know what they are up against, especially in the AG slot. After 2018, when Democratic attorney general candidate Randy Seiler brought decades of experience and a long resume to the race but lost handily to the relatively inexperienced Ravnsborg, it was clear that any Democrat running for this post would have a big hill to climb.

Also, this campaign dialogue would have come at a time when there is increasing skepticism about some actions in Pierre which seem detached from public sentiment. The recent issues with Ravnsborg seemed to sharpen those perceptions.

South Dakotans have endured too much to let the attorney general’s situation slip back into a fog. After all this, there is a real need for frank, bilateral, illuminating dialogue regarding the extraordinary recent events with the AG post and the future of that office.

But we will likely be deprived of that.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

