 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

  • 0

Yankton Press & Dakotan. May 9, 2022.

Editorial: Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns

Some health news from three different states may have flown under the general radar last week, but they have not gone unnoticed by health officials.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced it was investigating a suspected case of child hepatitis in the state. The case was identified as a child less than 10 years old living in Brown County (Aberdeen).

A day later, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it was investigating nine cases of hepatitis in the state, several of which were reported in the Omaha metro area.

Also, the North Dakota Department of Health announced it was investigating a suspected case of child hepatitis. The child was reported to be recuperating at home after a brief hospitalization.

These cases appear to be part of a larger outbreak across the country. According to NPR late last week, more than 100 cases had been suspected in 25 U.S. states and territories, with five deaths being reported. Also, as hepatitis involves an inflammation of the liver, 14% of the cases wound up needing liver transplants.

People are also reading…

This may be part of a recent global rise in hepatitis cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). While hepatitis cases in children do happen, it is considered rare.

This outbreak, which was first detected last fall, is creating a lot of questions but finding few answers.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, the first questions have concerned possible connections with the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers have noted that almost all of the children affected so far apparently did not test positive for COVID-19 — or at least weren’t diagnosed with it — and they were too young for the COVID vaccine. However, with the investigation ongoing, the link between the hepatitis outbreak and COVID cannot be completely dismissed, Time magazine reported.

Meanwhile, the CDC reported that more than half of the kids had a confirmed adenovirus infection. Adenoviruses are linked with respiratory maladies such as the common cold, bronchitis and pneumonia. In children, adenoviruses can also cause infections in the intestinal tract.

The mystery has created some intriguing theories. For instance, Time magazine reported, “One possible reason for these liver-inflammation cases currently under investigation is that lower circulating levels of adenovirus during pandemic lockdowns may have left children’s immune systems unprimed for how to react to the common virus. That, in turn, may be enabling adenovirus infections to overrun children’s immune systems — though exactly why that would result in liver disease remains unknown.”

For now, the mystery remains just that.

And while it’s no reason to panic, it’s never a bad idea to be watching for signs for hepatitis symptoms in children. These include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, darkened urine, yellowing of the skin or eyes, fever and fatigue.

It may be yet another worry for a pandemic-fatigued populace, but vigilance always remains the best defense, especially until more is known.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota farmers optimistic about commodity prices

Farmers in South Dakota says there’s a reason for optimism as they head out to their fields to plant crops this spring. Commodity markets are up 62% over the 10-year average. Wayne Soren raises crops and cattle near Lake Preston. Although he’s optimistic as he drives his planter into his corn field, the third-generation farmer also has concerns, mainly about dry conditions. Soren wonders if there will be enough rain to grow a crop this years. Following the late-April rainstorms, the May 5th U.S. Drought Monitor data shows 69% of the state remains in drought conditions.

Child killed in drive-by shooting on Pine Ridge Reservation

Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a child on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Tribal officers say the shooting occurred at 9 p.m. Thursday on  U.S. Highway 18 in Pine Ridge. Witnesses say the vehicle shot at the home and left before officers arrived. Law information officials are asking for information from the public. No further information has been released.

SD pot legalization campaign submits signatures for ballot

Advocates for legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota have submitted thousands of petition signatures to the secretary of state. They say they've collected enough to place the initiative on the November ballot. South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws has scrambled in recent days to gather the nearly 17,000 petition signatures required to place a proposed law on the ballot. The signatures must come from registered South Dakota voters. Matt Schweich, campaign director for the organization, says the campaign evaluated the petitions and estimates it has at least 19,250 valid signatures.

Candidate entry suggests South Dakota AG won't seek 2nd term

Candidate entry suggests South Dakota AG won't seek 2nd term

The director of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has announced he'll run for attorney general. That suggests embattled incumbent Republican Jason Ravnsborg won't seek a second term as he faces an impeachment trial in the death of a pedestrian. David Natvig's announcement Tuesday sets up what will be a showdown of at least two candidates at the GOP convention in June. Natvig announced his candidacy in a video touting his work investigating drug trafficking. He will face Marty Jackley, a former attorney general who mounted a campaign to unseat Ravnsborg as he faced impeachment for his actions surrounding a 2020 car crash in which he struck and killed a pedestrian.

South Dakotans join panel on Native American missing, slain

A pair of South Dakota law enforcement officials have been named to a federal commission tasked with helping improve how the government addresses a decades-long crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans and Alaska Natives. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregg Peterman will join the panel of nearly 40 law enforcement officials, tribal leaders, social workers and survivors of violence that was announced by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland last week. Native American people have consistently accounted for roughly 70% of the state’s missing people in recent years.

Wagner woman pleads guilty in connection with son's death

A Wagner woman has pleaded guilty to felony child abuse in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son. Twenty-seven-year-old Calarina Drapeaux agreed to a plea deal and appeared in Charles Mix County court Monday. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. In exchange for Drapeaux’s guilty plea, the prosecution dropped three counts of aggravated assault. Drapeaux had previously pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was scheduled for an August trial. Judge Bruce Anderson has set a June 6 sentencing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows United Airlines flight catching fire during while heading to Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News