Yankton Press & Dakotan. April 4, 2023.

Editorial: Legislative Fear And The Commerce Veto

The failure of South Dakota lawmakers to override Gov. Kristi Noem’s veto of an interstate commerce bill last week may have been a sign of fear, according to a state Chamber of Commerce official, but it also may have been an indication of a lack of urgency and understanding of an issue that will become more pressing during next year’s legislative session.

Last week, Dave Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was in Yankton to review what had happened in the 2023 legislative session. That also included assessing the votes that had been sustained in Pierre just three days before.

One of those vetoes killed House Bill, 1193, which would have revised the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) regulating finance and trade. The bill has been endorsed nationally, and states have been working to align themselves with the new policy. It’s a situation that comes up from time to time and usually passes with few problems.

But not this time.

The bill was targeted for defeat by some conservative lawmakers because they believed “the measure would create government overreach and invade personal freedoms and privacy,” the Press & Dakotan reported. These included cryptocurrency issues and worries that it would allow the federal government to create its own digital currency.

“At the last minute, concerns came up over cryptocurrency and whether bitcoin is or isn’t money or whether government should begin to create a (system) that recognizes electronic transfer of money,” Owen said. “The Uniform Commercial Code is an agreement that all states adopt that regulates how these exchanges are made. I think the opponents managed to confuse the commercial code with monetary policy.”

The end result, Owen believed, was the stirring up of fear among lawmakers.

“(HB 1193) got 49 votes in the House, and then (on Veto Day), it got 30 and it needed 47 to override,” he said.

“Facts can rarely conquer fear. Given the fact there is time (until next year) and the governor decided to oppose it, we couldn’t get it past her (veto) and the fear that was struck up by the opponents — led by your representative (Julie Auch), by the way.”

At one point, Owen seemed to joke that the issue might pass as an un-debated consent item next winter, but he later added, “… my prediction is this will get studied and looked at next year. It will pass virtually without comment.”

Nevertheless, that leaves financial institutions sitting in limbo regarding the legislation.

“The disadvantage you’ve left the banking industry in, by not adopting it this year, is that they’re going to have less time to make the changes they need to make in their system programming and the ability to function under the new code,” Owen said. “They’ll still have six months, but if we don’t pass it next year, we start a process of falling out of exchanges.”

So, there will still be time to address the situation and align South Dakota with upcoming national policy, and that knowledge may have allowed legislators to pass on it amid political turbulence this winter.

However, the loss of so many votes on this issue — based, perhaps, on fears whipped up by the bill’s opponents — suggests that nothing on the matter can be taken for granted, which could be a real concern next session when the clock will be ticking.

Madison Daily Leader. April 2, 2023.

Editorial: Fighting for your future

It is now more important than ever to be a member of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association.

If you don’t feel the need to be part of a grassroots commodity group, take a few minutes to read this to find out why we need you in our corner.

I joined the South Dakota Corn Growers Association in 2014 and got elected to the board in 2019. Today I’m serving as the president. I didn’t expect to be in this role, but I’m sure glad this is where I ended up.

I’m a third-generation corn and soybean farmer from Madison. Just like my friends and neighbors who also farm, I believe this is a great way to make a living, and I’m proud to raise my four daughters understanding where their food and fuel comes from as well as the hard work that’s behind production agriculture. But believe me when I say that farmers are as a group shrinking in size in our great country, that is indeed a fact.

Why does all this matter?

When Congress starts laying out their policies that affect the agricultural community, who do you think they look to for direction? They look to commodity groups. This past January, U.S. Sen. John Thune hosted his Farm Bill Roundtable for all South Dakota commodity groups. This was our opportunity to provide our insight as to what we feel are important policy points specifically for South Dakota corn farmers. Important things like protecting crop insurance, increasing reference price and loan rates, modernizing the Farm Bill safety net through a mandatory base acre update, and increasing maximum loan rates for farm ownership programs at FSA. Did you know that more than 40% of the Representatives serving in the U.S. House of Representatives have never voted on a Farm Bill? And I guarantee you many have never stepped a foot on a farm. If we aren’t able to represent corn farmers uniquely in South Dakota, who would?

When a derecho destroyed our grain storage facilities in 2022, the SDCGA stepped up to get CCC funding for farmers who were devastated from this natural disaster. On March 9, the USDA announced that eligible farmers in South Dakota will be able to apply for a cost share to rebuild their on-farm storage.

These are just a couple of extremely important reasons why we need you as part of our organization. Simply put, the more members we have the more we can effectively engage in situations that not only affect us today but for generations to come.

It’s easy to join and it probably costs less than it would to spend a night out on the town, but it sure makes a lot bigger impact. Hope to see your name on the roster at our next annual meeting.

