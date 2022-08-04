 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. August 1, 2022.

Editorial: COVID Continues To Be Evolving Issue

More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we are continually discovering just how long the road in front of us may well be.

On Saturday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden — who had recently tested positive for COVID and then, after treatment with Pfizer’s Paxlovid medication, tested negative four days in a row — had tested positive again and had returned to COVID protocols prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). White House officials said Biden had not exhibited any symptoms and felt fine, but the new positive reading came up through routine testing.

It adds more questions to the COVID riddle, especially regarding Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment that has proven effective with COVID patients who are at high risk, especially those who have not been vaccinated.

However, Biden has been vaccinated and boosted, but he is the latest person to potentially have “rebound” COVID, which is the return of positive test results after the Paxlovid treatment had been discontinued. Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci also tested positive for COVID several weeks ago, only to get a “rebound” positive after ending his Paxlovid regimen. In fact, it was reported he encountered even worse symptoms the second time and took another round of Paxlovid to deal with it.

Meanwhile, we’re dealing with another variant, BA.5, that has caused infection numbers to rise across the country this summer, although it doesn’t appear to be as bad (so far) as the omicron surge last winter.

Still, at a time when many people appear to be taking a “living with COVID” attitude to the pandemic — as South Dakota News Watch described it in a story published in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan — South Dakota recorded nine new COVID-related deaths last week. Also, 55 of the state’s 66 counties (including seven of the eight counties in the Yankton area) were listed at high community spread.

“Each new variant means the virus has an opportunity to further evade the community-wide immunity that has developed (through vaccination or previous infection),” state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton told South Dakota News Watch. “The BA.5 subvariant appears to better evade the human immune response, which will likely result in more COVID-19 infections. This is because people will have a harder time fighting off the virus, even though they have been infected or vaccinated. The BA.5 variant may also result in more people becoming hospitalized or dying if they become infected with COVID-19.”

So, questions remain — or more precisely, the problem evolves with the subvariants. And those problems range from long COVID to “rebound” COVID to the changing attitude of an American public yearning to move on from the pandemic siege mentality.

Ultimately, all this is a reminder that, while we may see ourselves nearer to the end than the beginning when it comes to COVID-19, the fight appears increasingly likely to be with us for a long time to come.

