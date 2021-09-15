Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Contrary to what many people believe, the land is not platted or set aside for cemetery expansion, Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo noted Monday. Even without the Broadway frontage, it’s estimated that, at the current burial rate, the city cemetery has more than 160 years of space available.

But the principle of the geography — developing land adjacent to the grounds of a municipal cemetery — remains a delicate subject.

Thus, the conversation is needed.

That area of Yankton has changed greatly during the last 30 years. The Fox Run development, located literally across the street (albeit a four-lane one) from the Broadway frontage in question, turned what was once a large block of mostly rural land into a sprawling development filled with businesses, housing and a golf course. It dramatically expanded the city’s reach north to West Highway 50 and beyond. Thus, what was essentially open country has become an urbanized area — to the west of Broadway.

Meanwhile, there has been very little change on the east side below the cemetery.

Given the city’s drive for development and the growth trend on the north side of town, the frontage property sits as an enticing draw filled with considerable potential.