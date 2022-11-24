 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

  • 0

Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 22, 2022.

Editorial: 1922: A Call For Unity, Hope

Here’s America in a snapshot: The nation is still recovering from a global calamity and the political times are contentious with debates over isolation and immigration restrictions. The possibility of a railway strike concerns the nation, while on the other side of the world, the specter of Russia grows ominous …

In other words, welcome to 1922, which at times stirs more than a few echoes of 2022. Back then, it was World War I, not COVID-19, from which we were still recovering, and the formation of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was announced, changing the global political and military landscape for decades. And the Great Railroad Strike began in the summer but was mostly resolved by fall, unlike the current deadlock.

People are also reading…

It was a time of headaches but also a season of hope. In 1922, a memorial honoring the legacy of Abraham Lincoln was dedicated in Washington, and it gave this nation a new, towering symbol of enduring unity.

That November, President Warren G. Harding issued the annual presidential decree of national Thanksgiving, a ritual that Lincoln himself had revived in 1863 and established a tradition that holds to this day. The decree by Harding (who would die the following year) acknowledged the nation’s struggles but also called on Americans to cherish the things that unite us together as one, as well as herald the call for lasting peace everywhere in the post-war world.

As is our own tradition each Thanksgiving, we have turned to the Pilgrim Hall archives and today present Harding’s 1922 decree, which offers an optimistic view that hopefully resonates a century later.

By The President Of The United States Of America: A Proclamation

In the beginnings of our country the custom was established by the devout fathers of observing annually a day of Thanksgiving for the bounties and protection which Divine Providence had extended throughout the year. It has come to be perhaps the most characteristic of our national observances, and as the season approaches for its annual recurrence, it is fitting formally to direct attention to this ancient institution of our people and to call upon them again to unite in its appropriate celebration.

The year which now approaches its end has been marked, in the experience of our nation, by a complexity of trials and of triumphs, of difficulties and of achievements, which we must regard as our inevitable portion in such an epoch as that through which all mankind is moving. As we survey the experience of the passing twelve-month we shall find that our estate presents very much to justify a nationwide and most sincere testimony of gratitude for the bounty which has been bestowed upon us. Though we have lived in the shadow of the hard consequences of great conflict, our country has been at peace and has been able to contribute toward the maintenance and perpetuation of peace in the world. We have seen the race of mankind make gratifying progress on the way to permanent peace, toward order and restored confidence in its high destiny.

For the Divine guidance which has enabled us, in growing fraternity with other peoples, to attain so much of progress; for the bounteous yield which has come to us from the resources of our soil and our industry, we owe our tribute of gratitude, and with it our acknowledgment of the duty and obligation to our own people and to the unfortunate, the suffering, the distracted of other lands. Let us in all humility acknowledge how great is our debt to the Providence which has generously dealt with us, and give devout assurance of unselfish purpose to play a helpful and ennobling part in human advancement. It is much to be desired that in rendering homage for the blessings which have come to us, we should earnestly testify our continued and increasing aim to make our own great fortune a means of helping and serving, as best we can, the cause of all humanity.

Now, therefore, I, Warren G. Harding, President of the United States of America, do designate Thursday, the thirtieth day of November, as a day of Thanksgiving, supplication and devotion. I recommend that the people gather at their family altars and in their houses of worship to render thanks to God for the bounties they have enjoyed and to petition that these may be continued in the year before us.

In witness whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of the United States to be affixed.

Done at the City of Washington this second day of November, in the year of our Lord, one thousand nine hundred and twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the one hundred and forty-seventh.

Warren G. Harding

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bison's relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond

Bison's relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond

Bison nearly vanished from the Great Plains. Decades later, there's a nationwide resurgence of Indigenous tribes seeking to reconnect with the humpbacked, shaggy-haired animals that occupy a crucial place in centuries-old tradition and belief. Since 1992 the federally chartered InterTribal Buffalo Council has helped relocate surplus bison. The come locations such as Badlands, Yellowstone and Grand Canyon National Parks to 82 member tribes in 20 states. Collectively, they are managing over 20,000 of the animals on their lands. One prominent Native leader says the goal is “to restore buffalo back to Indian country for that cultural and spiritual connection that Indigenous people have with the buffalo.”

Rapid City police officer shoots, kills knife-wielding man

A Rapid City police officer shot and killed a man who charged at the officer while holding a large, butcher-type knife. Police say the incident happened in a building about 5:30 a.m. Friday after an officer responded to a disturbance call. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says the initial investigation shows the man was attempting to hurt the officer and called the struggle “active combat.” After being charged, Hedrick said the officer fired his weapon at the suspect, who then collapsed. The Rapid City Journal reports that the officer attempted life-saving procedures but the man later died at the hospital

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

From South Dakota and Oklahoma to Alaska and Alberta, Indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America more than a century after European settlers drove the species near extinction. Tribes now have a collective 20,000 bison and that’s been growing steadily along with a desire among many Native Americans to reclaim stewardship of an animal their predecessors lived alongside and depended upon for millennia. The long-term dream for many: return bison, also known as buffalo, on a scale rivaling the tens of millions that once roamed the continent in thundering herds that shaped the landscape itself.

South Dakota Rep. Johnson touts policy over 'angry tweets'

South Dakota Rep. Johnson touts policy over 'angry tweets'

Republicans will hold a House majority for the first time since Rep. Dusty Johnson entered Congress in 2018. Yet that’s unlikely to change the South Dakota Republican’s political style of focusing on conservative policy over hot takes on cable news or Twitter, he told the Associated Press Thursday. Johnson will start his third term next year after an easy reelection campaign in which he didn’t face a Democratic opponent. Now, with his party in the majority for the first time since he went to Washington, Johnson says he expects to chair a subcommittee on either agriculture or transportation infrastructure.

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Police in Oklahoma say the suspect in the killings of four people at a marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in an evening post on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. It adds that the arrest came “after a car tag reader flagged vehicle he was driving,” and says he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.

Armed guards a fixture outside pot farm before 4 were slain

Armed guards a fixture outside pot farm before 4 were slain

Armed guards were a fixture outside the marijuana growing operation in rural Oklahoma where four people were slain execution-style. The owner of the local paper, Jack Quirk, said Wednesday that the postal carrier was frequently met with guns. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that the suspect in the weekend killings, Wu Chen, was taken into custody by Miami Beach police and brought to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. The suspect will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and faces extradition to Oklahoma. No attorney has been assigned to him yet.

Sanford, Fairview talking about merging the health systems

Two large health care systems in Minnesota and the Dakotas are negotiating a merger that its leaders say would improve patient care and help them deal with economic challenges. Combining Sanford, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Fairview, headquartered in Minneapolis, would create one of the largest health care providers in the Upper Midwest. The merged system would be based in Sioux Falls and include 78,000 employees and more than 50 hospitals, including the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Sanford and Fairview must still convince regulators and state lawmakers that the merger is a good idea. The two systems are hoping to reach a deal in 2023.

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

Indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America more than a century after European settlers drove the species to near extinction. Tribes now have a collective 20,000 bison and that’s been growing steadily along with a desire among many Native Americans to reclaim stewardship of an animal their predecessors lived alongside and depended upon for millennia. The long-term dream for many is to return bison, also known as buffalo, on a scale rivaling the tens of millions that once roamed the continent in thundering herds that shaped the landscape itself.

'Slow day:' Guard emails don't match Noem border 'war' talk

'Slow day:' Guard emails don't match Noem border 'war' talk

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem described the U.S. border with Mexico as a “war zone” last year when she sent dozens of state National Guard troops there. Noem said they’d be on the front lines of stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers. But newly released records from the National Guard show that in their two-month deployment, the South Dakota troops didn’t seize any drugs and sometimes went days without encountering any migrants at all. Noem justified the deployment and a widely criticized private donation to fund as a state emergency because of drugs making their way across the southern border to South Dakota. But the records cast doubt on whether the deployment was effective in addressing that.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News