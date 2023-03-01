Yankton Press & Dakotan. February 28, 2023.

Editorial: Tax Cuts, Sunset Clauses And The Future

South Dakota’s tax cut saga has taken what could best be viewed as a cautiously logical turn in Pierre.

Just days after the House committee rejected Gov. Kristi Noem’s call for a repeal of taxes on groceries — and after the full House instead embraced a reduction in the state sales and use tax rate — a Senate committee on Monday approved a sunset clause for the sales tax cut.

The House cut would reduce the sales and use tax rate from 4.5% to 4.2%, which would represent a reduction of an estimated $104 million.

The Senate Taxation Committee on Monday voted to add a sunset date of June 30, 2025, at which point lawmakers could extend it if they wish.

The tax cut probably does live up to the spirit of a 2016 tax increase passed by voters, which helped (briefly) raise salaries for educators. The measure stipulated that the increase would be rescinded once online sales tax revenues reached a certain level, which they have. However, adding the sunset clause would seem to be hedging on the bet, so to speak.

Nevertheless, the decision is probably a proper course moving forward, since we don’t know the future of the food tax repeal that Noem proposed on the campaign trail last fall and legislative Democrats have been pushing for years (with a few Republicans hopping on board last year).

When Noem testified in favor of her proposed food tax repeal last week, she warned that considering another kind of cut could put the state in a bind two years down the road if voters decide at the ballot box to repeal the grocery tax.

That’s the intent of at least two potential measures aiming for the 2024 ballot. One is an initiated measure while the other would be a constitutional amendment.

Meanwhile, the repeal of the grocery tax performs well in public opinion surveys, which is likely what Noem was alluding to and which, in turn, prompted lawmakers to insert the sunset clause for what could be described as the alternate tax cut.

So, the sunset clause makes sense in that respect, for it does give lawmakers options should the grocery tax be approved by voters …

Of course, all this maneuvering might have been avoided altogether if lawmakers had advanced Noem’s grocery tax repeal in the first place, or if lawmakers had been able to push through the food tax cut that briefly caught some momentum late in the 2022 session. (Last year, the House surprisingly passed a proposed cut, but the state Senate defeated the measure 22-9, then didn’t appoint a conference committee to reconcile the proposal, thus squashing it.)

With South Dakota being one of only seven states that currently taxes food purchases, you get the feeling that most everyone in Pierre has a fairly good idea of what’s coming, one way or another.

Until they figure it out or it’s forced upon them by voters, this kind of maneuvering is going to continue until it’s settled, likely by voters, in the not-too-distant future.

