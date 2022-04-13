Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Black Hills Pioneer. April 9, 2022.

Editorial: Ravnsborg no longer holds the trust of South Dakotans, it is time to impeach him

Tuesday, members of South Dakota’s House of Representatives are anticipated to vote whether to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, perhaps ending the saga of his Sept. 12, 2020, crash that claimed the life of Joe Boever as he walked along Highway 14 near Highmore late at night.

On March 28, by a 6-2 vote, along party lines, the select committee chose to not recommend impeachment.

We strongly disagree and call for state representatives to impeach Ravnsborg. And to Ravnsborg himself, we call on you once again, as we did in our Editorial on Sept. 4, 2021, to resign. You no longer instill the confidence of South Dakotans or the personal integrity to hold the office of the top law enforcement officer in the state.

In the 21-page majority report, Republicans of the select committee repeatedly cite a clause in the state constitution that says officials can be impeached for actions “in office” and then argue most of Ravnsborg’s actions surrounding the crash were not done in his official capacity as attorney general or were not done with “an evil or corrupt motive.”

This is what state law says:

“The Governor and other state and judicial officers, except county judges, justices of the peace and police magistrates, shall be liable to impeachment for drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanor in office, but judgment in such cases shall not extend further than to removal from office and disqualification to hold any office of trust or profit under the state. The person accused whether convicted or acquitted shall nevertheless be liable to indictment, trial, judgment and punishment according to law.”

The majority says his crimes, for which he was convicted, were not conducted while in office. Rather, he was returning from a Lincoln Day dinner in Redfield.

We disagree. When a person is elected to office, they are, from that point forth, until they leave office, “in office” 24/7. They represent South Dakota and the people who elected them. Public officials should be, and are held to a higher standard than your average citizen.

Even Ravnsborg said that when you are the AG, you’re “always runnin.’”

During his interview with the North Dakota investigators, Ravnsborg recalled his conversation with Sheriff Mike Volek where he explained that he was returning home from a Lincoln Day Dinner when the accident occurred.

“He goes, ‘well you’re not running this year are ya, already?’ and I says, ‘no, but you’re Attorney General, you’re always runnin’ you’re always out seein’ the people and I think that’s what you gotta do and get out and find out what their concerns are and talk with them,’” Ravnsborg said. “That’s what you should do as an elected person.”

Ravnsborg has been pulled over by law enforcement more than 25 times, crash investigators found. Eight of those traffic violations have been since he was elected South Dakota attorney general. And guess what, in five of those traffic stops, he identified himself as the attorney general or displayed his badge to the law enforcement officer.

Now it is no secret that law enforcement officers often give fellow cops, firefighters, ambulance crew members, and judges the professional courtesy of a verbal warning during minor violations of the law such as a speeding infraction. It is that officer’s prerogative to cite, issue a written warning, or a verbal warning. And they do that with the general public as well. That doesn’t mean they won’t place cuffs on a fellow officer as it is well documented that they do.

So was Ravnsborg trying to get that professional courtesy when he displayed his badge or identified himself as the AG?

In most of his traffic stops he was issued a verbal or written warning. However, he has been cited numerous times for speeding both in South Dakota and Iowa.

Four days before his trial, he was cited for going 57 mph in a 35 mph zone.

In September 1996 he was cited for going 6-10 mph over the posted speed limit.

In September 2003 he was cited for going 11-15 mph over the posted speed limit.

In January 2014 he was cited for going 54 in a 45.

In March 2014 he was cited for going 40 in a 30.

In March 2015 he was cited for going 1-5 mph over the posted speed limit.

In May 2015 he was cited for going 85 in a 65.

In May 2017 he was cited for going 75 in a 70.

In April 2018 he was cited for going 80 in a 65.

In August 2018 he was cited for going 40 in a 35.

According to crash investigators, Ravnsborg’s entire vehicle was on the shoulder of the road at the time of the crash. It also took him 614 feet to stop from the time of impact. Normally it would take, “less than 200.”

So we are left now with more questions than we had following the tragic accident.

Why was Ravnsborg completely on the shoulder that was equipped with rumble strips?

Is it plausible that he did not see Boever at the time of the crash? Afterall, his head went through the windshield and his blood and glasses were found inside Ravnsborg’s car.

Did Ravnsborg really not see Boever lying dead alongside the road as he walked back to the “Highmore” sign to double check which town he was near? Remember, Boever was carrying a flashlight that was still lit the following morning and was inches from the road. Subsequent tests of the flashlight at night in the crash location, found that it was “shining like a beacon.”

Volek, who in the meantime died on Nov. 1, 2021, did a subpar job in his investigation the night of the crash. Numerous law enforcement officers who’ve conducted countless deer/auto crash investigations said the first thing you do as a cop when told an animal as been struck is look at the damage. Is there hair stuck on the car? Is there feces on the vehicle? If not, something is not right, they have likely struck something other than an animal. Then, you look for the injured animal. You don’t want it suffering, and you don’t want it to create another crash by running back into the roadway. Volek even told investigators that he saw Boever’s light shining, but thought it was a part of Ravnsborg’s car and did not investigate it.

So did Ravnsborg know he hit a person, and, after the sheriff botched the investigation, thought he was going to get away with it? Did his conscience then get the better of him by the next day?

Ravnsborg, in his interview with North Dakota investigators, said he saw Boever’s body when he was walking along the road to read the sign verifying that it was Highmore he was near, but he quickly changed his story. Did he really see Boever, or did he misspeak? Investigators said that he would have had to pass right by Boever, laying right along side the road.

How were the select committee members chosen, and are any of the members Ravnsborg’s friends?

Why did the committee meet almost entirely in executive session, secluded away from the public and even the general legislators?

The full report was released on March 30. Is two weeks enough time for House members to review it and make an informed decision on whether to impeach?

Almost 40 legislators listened to two Highway Patrol troopers outline the crash investigation Wednesday. There are 70 members of the South Dakota House of Representatives, so what about those other 30 members? Have their minds already been made up?

Why did the select committee decline to hear the same report? Instead they were only allowed to ask questions of the troopers.

Did Gov. Kristi Noem “taint” the House members when she issued information released about the crash, even before Ravnsborg’s court hearing? Those reports included video interviews with Ravnsborg, crash scene diagrams, and more.

Does the Republican leadership not want to impeach Ravnsborg because if they do, Noem is the one who will appoint a new AG? Ravnsborg is currently investigating whether Noem broke ethics rules over her use of the state airplanes as well as her handling her daughter’s certification as a real estate appraiser. Is this what’s concerning the leadership regarding a replacement appointment by the governor?

The questions go on. And on.

Now, we do not believe that Ravnsborg should be impeached simply because of the crash. Accidents can and do happen. Nor do we believe he was intoxicated at the time. But no other tests were conducted for other substances in his system until the day after the fatal crash.

We also do not believe he is being truthful with investigators.

He twice pulled out in front of law enforcement officers forcing them to hit their brakes to avoid striking him.

Yes, he stopped and called 911.

Yes, he was cooperative with the sheriff on the scene and did not leave until he was released.

Yes, he turned over his car and cell phones to investigators and sat for interviews with them.

Yes, he was within his rights to not appear in court for the misdemeanor charges he was convicted of and therefore not face the family.

The South Dakota Sheriff’s Association has called for his resignation.

The South Dakota Police Chiefs Association has called for his resignation.

The South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police has called for his resignation.

When these top law enforcement organizations call for his resignation, it is clear that they no longer hold confidence in him, and the legislature should listen and act accordingly.

To read the minutes and to listen to the audio from the select committee hearings, visit, tinyurl.com/AGsesh0409

To read the committee’s report and the full investigation packet, visit, tinyurl.com/AGtree0409.

Yankton Press & Dakotan. April 11, 2022.

Editorial: CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout?

Last week, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order restricting the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts” in grades K-12 throughout the state. In so doing, she became the latest Republican governor to target the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in the state.

This order should be easy to enact in South Dakota since CRT is reportedly not used anywhere in the state at any level.

But that’s not the big concern here.

Instead, the worry is that the ban of this concept will be blurred into something more, all for the sake of political gain.

It’s safe to say that, up until about two years ago, very few people were even aware of the concept of critical race theory. CRT is defined by the Education Week website this way: “The core idea is that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.” It is a theoretical view developed more than 40 years ago, but it’s not exactly a mainstream educational concept: One South Dakota educational official admitted to having to search for CRT online when hearing about efforts to ban it.

But attacking CRT has become a trend the last couple of years. The fact that GOP lawmakers suddenly began loudly opposing it at about the same time suggests the outrage was calculated for political leverage.

There is some disagreement among liberals and conservatives about what exactly CRT encompassed, Education Week reported, and that’s the real minefield we face.

In her executive order (which closely mirrored a bill rejected by lawmakers during the recent legislative session), Noem put it this way, “Our children will not be taught that they are racists or that they are victims, and they will not be compelled to feel responsible for the mistakes of their ancestors. We will guarantee that our students learn America’s true and honest history — that includes both our triumphs and our mistakes.”

But that vaguely worded statement, particularly the last sentence, is somewhat contradictory.

If learning about “true and honest” history means learning about “our mistakes and our triumphs,” then learning about this nation’s racial history must be part of that curriculum. And that would include learning not only about slavery and the Civil War, but also about what created the situation — including the “Three-Fifths Clause,” which counted slaves as three-fifths of a person for census purposes, that was drafted into the U.S. Constitution. It must also include what happened post-Civil War, such as the Black codes and Jim Crow laws that haunted Blacks in the south for a century.

In South Dakota, that also includes dealing with Native American relations, including the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre, which for a century was treated as a “battle,” and the roots of the reservation system that still prevails now.

The danger is that such topics might be challenged by some who misconstrue and/or distort anti-CRT legislation into something that people don’t want to hear about in the classroom. Last year, Education Week reported that the conservative Heritage Foundation placed a wide variety of issues under the CRT umbrella, including Black Lives Matter protests, diversity training, LGBTQ clubs on school campuses and more.

What must be remembered throughout all this is right in the executive order: that some of our greatest social triumphs as a nation have been derived by learning from our mistakes.

By its nebulous nature, the executive order may allow some of us to overlook or avoid that fact. And that’s the real risk in this issue.

