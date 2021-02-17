Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

If neighboring states like Nebraska and Iowa are loosening their restrictions, is it reasonable to follow suit?

When will we really know if the coast is clear?

In truth, that last one may be the biggest of all, and there is no easy answer.

We saw what happened last spring when the U.S. government decided it was OK to open things up even though the coronavirus was not yet under control. Cases and deaths surged, and the virus roared out of control.

We’ve seen what’s happened when places in New York and California tried to emerge from their lockdowns and other restrictions. Numbers climbed back up and restrictions have never completely gone away.

We don’t know yet what will happen with the COVID variants that are growing rapidly and seem to be somewhat more formidable foes for the current coronavirus vaccines. This will be the next wave of worry, with the so-called UK variant, B.1.1.7, expected to become the dominant strain in this country by the end of next month.

And we still don’t completely understand the current, original coronavirus and whether exposure to it creates permanent immunity or a fleeting wall of defense.