Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton County saw growth during the 2010s, but it was quite modest, with the population climbing from 22,438 to 23,310. Meanwhile, the city of Yankton’s population ticked up only slightly from 14,467 in 2010 to 14,687 a decade later. (It’s likely that most of the growth the county did see was in the city and the lake area.) While small city/county increases are better than subtraction, the incremental gains point in part to issues in housing and economic expansion.

Overall, the census picture again tells us that rural areas continue to have problems attracting and keeping people. Also, as farming operations become larger, fewer people are living on fewer individual farms. Thus, small towns dependent on rural business are hurting, too.

One possible, albeit limited, answer for some predominantly rural counties and towns is their proximity to larger communities. For instance, there are increasingly more people who, say, work in Sioux Falls but commute in from outside the city where more housing is available, the cost of living may be a little more reasonable and it is generally quieter. It’s not an ideal fix for smaller communities, but it’s a plus in terms of the local tax base.