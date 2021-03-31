Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

• A CDC study announced Monday revealed that the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines appeared to be 90% effective in preventing COVID infection in what was called a “real-world” setting.

That’s all great news.

But that may also be the problem. Health officials are worried that people may let up in their commitment to defending themselves from the coronavirus. Reuters reported Monday that COVID infections in the U.S. climbed 9% last week, the first time since January that cases have gone up two weeks in a row. Infections ticked upward in 33 of 50 states. Nationally, deaths are dipping but still running at about 1,000 per day on average.

Walensky’s worries are based on those trends, “What we’ve seen over the last week or so is a steady rise of cases,” she said. “I know that travel is up, and I just worry that we will see the surges that we saw over the summer and over the winter again.”

This is what has happened in Europe, and with the B.1.1.7 variant picking up steam in the U.S., the fear is that any letting up on the throttle, so to speak, could set America back considerably in this battle.