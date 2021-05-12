Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Last spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in a mad rush, health boards were immediately organized to help both the city and the county cope with the quickly developing situation. It was the proper response, and the public looked to these boards for guidance as we became overwhelmed by the unknown. (One could ask why we had two boards covering Yankton city and Yankton County when perhaps one board might have been more efficient, but that’s mostly a matter of perspective.)

The formation of the health boards, meeting frequently and on regular schedules, was demanded by the moment that was upon us.

Now, having the boards stand down, in effect, offers an indication that the pandemic may indeed be subsiding. (On Tuesday, the latest statistics from the Department of Health showed Yankton County dropping to 25 active cases, which is one of the key thresholds for the City of Yankton Health Board in terms of measuring its success in dealing with the pandemic.)

All that being said, it’s also hoped that these actions don’t present the illusion that the trouble is completely behind us. While the action suggests that COVID-19 is slowing down, the fight certainly isn’t over. There is still a lot of work to do and a lot of self-defense that needs to be practiced. And remember, the local board members are ready to reconvene if the situation presents itself again.