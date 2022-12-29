Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. December 27, 2022.

Editorial: Winter Storms Bury South Dakota Reservations

Last week’s winter storm was the second storm in as many weeks to blast the Upper Plains, and for some Native American reservations in western South Dakota, that one-two punch has been disastrous.

As has been reported by media from around the state and around the world, parts of the Pine Ridge reservation were buried by several feet of snow in mid-December, and last week’s frigid, windy storm has suffocated the region with even more misery. It has left thousands of people without power, without open roads and, in some cases, practically no access to the rest of the world.

“We’re fighting a losing battle,” Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out told BBC News.

One reservation resident told the Rapid City Journal, “I’ve seen across the reservation some members were burning clothes in their wood stove because they couldn’t get access to wood.”

Last week, Gov. Kristi Noem mobilized the National Guard to bring in firewood from the Black Hills to the reservation, as well as to assist in opening roads. The Guard mission was subsequently expanded to help both the Oglala and Rosebud tribes in these endeavors.

The Journal said the governor’s decision “underscored the desperate situation in western South Dakota. Tribal officials say snow drifts have formed as high as 10 feet, blocking roads and stranding families with dwindling supplies for heating and food.”

The state response has arguably been slow. The storm that initially smothered the western part of South Dakota and buried the reservations hit two weeks ago, and a week passed before Pierre mobilized with National Guard units to cope with the disaster.

However, it could also be noted that the first storm was, if you recall, extremely slow moving, and the epic conditions developed over several days, which could have slowed any government response.

Either way, the two storms have left probably the most vulnerable people in South Dakota all but isolated as they try not only to dig out from the snow but also to just survive the cruel wrath of these recent weather events.

What is needed now is to get the word out, to seek out organizations that can lend a hand in this disaster.

What’s also needed is for people across the region to help if asked or when the opportunity presents itself.

With this being a winter storm — and with plenty of winter left in front of us — the help is needed immediately. This is a pressing emergency, and it’s time to mobilize.

