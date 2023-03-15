Yankton Press & Dakotan. March 13, 2023.

Editorial: The State Tackles Cryptocurrency

If nothing else, Gov. Kristi Noem’s veto of House Bill 1193, which would enact changes in South Dakota’s commercial code, will likely bring much more public attention to a topic that many of us may find rather dense.

This refers to the realm of cryptocurrency, which is digital currency used in some financial transactions. In effect, according to South Dakota Public Broadcasting, HB 1193 comes down to what the definition of “money” is.

So, what’s up? Here is a rough explanation:

Noem vetoed the bill last Friday, claiming its definition of money doesn’t cover cryptocurrency. “By expressly excluding cryptocurrencies as money, it would become more difficult to use cryptocurrency,” her veto letter said. “By needlessly limiting this freedom, HB 1193 would put South Dakota citizens at a business disadvantage.”

She said it also allows for the creation of federal “Central Bank Digital Currencies,” or CBDCs, which could be treated and exchanged as money. The letter said this “opens the door to the risk that the federal government could more easily adopt a CBDC, which then may become the only viable digital currency.” However, this has not happened yet, which led Noem to note, “It would be imprudent to create regulations governing something that does not yet exist.” (Some may find this ironic, arguably, since the governor has also pushed to ban critical race theory in school curriculums even though it isn’t taught here.)

Noem’s veto sets up an interesting showdown. HB 1193 has the support of agencies such as the South Dakota Bankers Association (SDBA), the Independent Community Bankers of South Dakota, the South Dakota Retailers Association, the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Sioux Falls Chamber and the South Dakota Trust Association. It also passed both the House and Senate by veto-proof majorities, although a subsequent letter opposing the bill that was sent to Noem had enough signatures to suggest the votes to override the veto may no longer be there.

Karl Adam of the SDBA claimed Noem’s concerns were unwarranted. KELO reported that, according to Adam, “virtual currencies aren’t defined as money because they aren’t physical items and can’t be possessed for lending purposes. But, (Adam) said, they are defined elsewhere in the legislation as a controllable electronic record, or CER.”

The bill’s prime sponsor is Rep. Mike Stevens of Yankton. He addressed the issue when it came up a week ago at a District 18 cracker barrel, in which bill opponent Rep. Julie Auch of Lesterville opened the forum with a long statement condemning HB 1193, claiming the measure could be used by the federal government to control and track spending and personal freedom, according to a Press & Dakotan story.

In response, Stevens noted that the commercial code has been updated several times in its 50-plus years of existence and needs to be fine-tuned for recent developments, including the rise of digital currency.

“A lot has changed in that regard of how we do banking,” he said. “I have spoken with every one of our bankers in Yankton, and all large banks and small independent banks agree the bill needs to be passed. They’re in favor of it.”

Which brings us to Veto Day in Pierre, set for March 27. The topic in general can seem convoluted, but we also know that digital currencies are a modern fact of financial life to varying degrees. Keeping regulations up to speed with these realities would seem practical, and given the agencies that are backing the bill, HB 1193 would appear to have some merit.

But that’s something lawmakers must determine — and the rest of us can watch and learn more about — as Veto Day draws near.

