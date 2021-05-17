Educators want Noem's plan for civics class to be inclusive

Stephanie Hageman, vice president of the South Dakota Education Association (SDEA) and a high school teacher in Watertown, said there’s not a lot of balancing between Noem’s goals and teaching the nuts and bolts of civics and history.

“As educators in South Dakota, we are required to teach the standards” the DOE gives to us, she said. “Our district might get to select what curriculum we’re going to use to implement those standards, but it’s already laid out. There’s not a political agenda there that we’re teaching to hate America. We’re following the standards laid out to us and given to us by the (DOE).”

It doesn’t help that the amount of time students learn about social studies at the elementary level has also decreased in the last few decades, Sanderson said.

There is no “one-stop shop” for teachers in South Dakota to find a host of resources specific to teaching the state’s history, geography or government, Sanderson said. Over time, teachers have put together these resources on their own, she said.

“No textbook publisher is going to invest in South Dakota-specific text materials, instructional resources or lesson plans,” Sanderson said. “If we want those available to our teachers, we need to take that on ourselves.”