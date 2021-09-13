 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Endangered baby and sister missing from Pierre recovered
0 Comments
AP

Endangered baby and sister missing from Pierre recovered

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Endangered Missing Advisory has canceled an alert Monday for two children from Pierre, allegedly taken by their father who authorities say was exhibiting signs of impairment.

Authorities said the children have been recovered, but they did not provide details.

The alert issued earlier said the father took the 3-week-old girl and her 1-year-old sister from their caregiver's home in Pierre early Monday morning.

According to authorities, the children were believed to be endangered because the father appeared to be impaired and unable to care for them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Singapore wildlife park hosts gender reveal party for panda

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News