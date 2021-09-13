Endangered baby and sister missing from Pierre recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Endangered Missing Advisory has canceled an alert Monday for two children from Pierre, allegedly taken by their father who authorities say was exhibiting signs of impairment.

Authorities said the children have been recovered, but they did not provide details.

The alert issued earlier said the father took the 3-week-old girl and her 1-year-old sister from their caregiver's home in Pierre early Monday morning.

According to authorities, the children were believed to be endangered because the father appeared to be impaired and unable to care for them.

