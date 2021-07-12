Endangered butterfly gaining momentum in North Dakota

On his best day in the field, he and his colleagues have documented 200 of the butterflies at a single site. But, he said, he “couldn’t even hazard a guess” as to how many total exist in the Northern Plains.

Surveyors such as Toso also look for Dakota skippers when energy companies hire them. For example, an oil company might want to put a well pad on U.S. Forest Service land and need federal permits to do so. That will trigger a review of the site for critters like the skipper listed under the Endangered Species Act.

If the butterfly is present, the company might move its well pad to a less-intrusive spot. If that’s not feasible, the developer could opt for capturing the skippers there and releasing them elsewhere. Often, the company ends up offering money to offset its project’s impact, Toso said. Those funds might make their way to an entity such as the Natural Resources Trust, which would use them for conservation work.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plays a role in the process. Oil companies need to consider things like dust control at their project sites so as not to unnecessarily send up clouds up dirt that cover the flowers that make up the skipper’s habitat, said Drew Becker, North Dakota ecological services supervisor for the federal agency.