Event draws attention to missing, murdered indigenous women

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — In the shadow of Bear Butte, members of Native American tribes from across the country gathered to offer prayers in their native language for missing and murdered indigenous women and their families, as well as for the protection of the bikers who gathered to raise awareness and funds with the Medicine Wheel Ride.

The ride, which drew more than 130 bikers to the base of Bear Butte for an escorted ride to Crazy Horse Memorial, was organized to raise funds and awareness to help Native American women and families who are victims of murder, sexual abuse, and abductions

Women are sacred in the Native American culture, but according to statistics from the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women database, Native American women are sexually assaulted and murdered 10 times more than the national average, and homicide is the third leading cause of death for women ages 10-24 years old. It is the fifth leading cause of death for women who are 25-34 years old.